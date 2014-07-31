Chris Pratt Got In Trouble With NBC For Flashing Amy Poehler

Chris Pratt wants us to know this is serious stuff, you guys. So don’t start laughing when he tells about the time he got in trouble with NBC for flashing Amy Poehler. It happened in the second season of Parks and Recreation, in an episode where Andy thinks he’s about to hook up with Ann. Pratt was supposed to wear skin-colored underwear, but four takes in, he could tell something was off about the scene. So in Pratt’s immortal words, he decided to go “snake out on this one.” And that’s the take they used.
The lesson here is: whip out your junk at your workplace, get cast in a Marvel movie.
Josh can we locate the actual scene?
haha nvm
that is so great
As excited as I am about Guardians (and I AM- 8 hours, 6 minutes to go)…
I think I would be just as excited to be buddies with this dude.
I saw him first, dammit!!!!
Amy Poehler doesn’t play Ann.
Watch the clip bruh.
“The lesson here is: whip out your junk at your workplace, get cast in a Marvel movie.”
Great advice! I’m going to try this today.
On second thought, I might wait until I go to my second job this weekend, Activities Director at the We Love Jesus Bible Camp.
ugh chris fucking pratt 😍😍😍 emojies cannot suffice the libido emanating right now. always. forever.
Chris Pratt really is the greatest.
He better be in everything from now on
Hm…so if I’d like to play Adam Warlock in Avengers 3….I need to go hang dong in the break room. Got it. Thanks internet!
I feel like Chris Pratt should always be on a publicity tour. Whether he has anything to promote or not.
I’m curious if he’s prepared for how famous he’s about to be.