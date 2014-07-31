Chris Pratt Got In Trouble With NBC For Flashing Amy Poehler

Chris Pratt wants us to know this is serious stuff, you guys. So don’t start laughing when he tells about the time he got in trouble with NBC for flashing Amy Poehler. It happened in the second season of Parks and Recreation, in an episode where Andy thinks he’s about to hook up with Ann. Pratt was supposed to wear skin-colored underwear, but four takes in, he could tell something was off about the scene. So in Pratt’s immortal words, he decided to go “snake out on this one.” And that’s the take they used.

The lesson here is: whip out your junk at your workplace, get cast in a Marvel movie.