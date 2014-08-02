Chris Pratt’s ‘Parks And Rec’ Finale Idea Is Exactly How The Show Should End

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.02.14

Now that Chris Pratt’s a big-time movie star, as opposed to just a big movie star, he’s ready to ditch his day job as Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. OK, not exactly, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Mouse Rat singer does say it’s time for Parks and Rec to end. And as much as it pains me to admit this (DON’T LEAVE ME, DONNA), he’s 100% right.

“I think people are ready for it to be done. The creatives, they have been working very, very hard. They’ve done what 130, or 150 episodes or something like that? And so that’s a lot of work. Day in and day out they’re writing episodes and trying to create stories that can somehow stay fresh with this same core group of characters.

They’ve done a tremendous job, but eventually you just run out of stories to tell about these characters without it becoming hackneyed and becoming sort of jumping the shark and turning into something that wouldn’t honor the characters. So I think everyone just got together and decided, hey, we’re going to give this thing the ending that it deserves and give the fans something that they can really enjoy — complete the stories for these characters.” (Via)

And if creator Michael Schur listens to Pratt’s idea, it’s gonna be one hell of a finale.

But does Pratt know what that ending is? “Dinosaur attack,” he reveals. “Jurassic World crossover. They are killed by dinosaurs — in space, incidentally.”

Add a little Road House? LOOK OUT M*A*S*H FINALE.

Via EW

