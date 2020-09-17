In a stacked cast, including Jessie Buckley, Timothy Olyphant, Jason Schwartzman, and Ben “Voice of Paddington” Whishaw, it’s Chris Rock’s name at the top of the Fargo season four call sheet. The actor-comedian-guy who once got c*ckblocked by Donald Trump previously called crime syndicate leader Loy Cannon the “best part I’ve ever done and, honestly, probably the best part I’ll ever have,” and he was equally enthusiastic about his involvement with the FX series in an interview with Variety.

“Look at every movie that’s come out in the last five years and every television show with an African American lead, and I want you to show me a better part,” Rock said. “Is there a better part for me? Not really. Nothing even close.” Is anyone else picturing Chris Rock as Darius on Atlanta? Because I am, and it’s very weird. Speaking of Atlanta:

Rock, who had watched the first three seasons long before being approached about the fourth, had been offered countless series roles. “But nothing like this,” he says. In the past several years “it’s Game of Thrones, Atlanta, Fargo. These are the best shows on TV.”

Fargo season four, which is menacing and weird and good, returns on September 27.

(Via Variety)