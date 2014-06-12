Christopher Walken Recounts The Time He First Met Clint Eastwood

You would’ve thought that two of the biggest stars of the 70s and 80s would have at least crossed paths at least once in their careers. Turns out that Christopher Walken never actually met Clint Eastwood until he walked onto the set of Jersey Boys for the first time.
“I didn’t know him. Months before when I had the script and my agent would say, ‘Clint is calling you this week, wants to just say hello.’ I never spoke to him. Then I got to the set. And I met him. And he said, ‘hello.’ And then I went to work. And that was it.”
And Letterman looked thrilled by that story. But I think he should know better.
The unspoken bonds are usually the stronger ones, correct? Perhaps there was some deep kinship and nothing needed to be said. Some old man sense where a weak cup of tea and a newspaper is all you really need to get through the day. Where work is nothing more than a distraction away from a round of golf or a march towards death. He tell him, “great organization, Clint,” before tap dancing away.
I’m shocked they didn’t work together. At least in some bit part. Walken did a James Bond movie (a horrible one at that), but no one thought he could’ve played a bad guy in one of those Dirty Harry pictures?
(Via The Late Show)
And yet, it had the best theme song. Shoulda won the Oscar.
My favorite theme is You Only Live Twice.
He wasn’t the problem. Roger Moore was like 90 and Tanya Roberts’ voice was like nails on a chalkboard. Walken was terrific and the evil plan was solid, even if they ripped it off from “Superman: The Movie.”
I covered Sundance in 1999 and one of the highlights of my life was walking out of a screening and, stand 12 feet away from each other were Johnny Rotten and Christopher Walken giving different press statements. My head fucking exploded. It almost made up for me completely failing to pick up a stunning French actress the night before. Almost.
And uproxx, your mobile comments SUCK. I had to try and sign in 4 fucking times to post one stupid anecdote. Take that filthy Rawkus Records lucre and redesign this shit.
Is it the lovely and repetitive popups? Nothing more fun than trying to dismiss a box advertising something you don’t give a sh1t about by tapping an X the size of a grain of sand with your finger.
Why is it everything Walken says is riveting and hilarious?
Presented without comment: [31.media.tumblr.com]
No comment required.
Better dancer: Christopher Walken or Sam Rockwell?
I would have to see them dance together to make a full analysis.
So… get on that, Internet.
@GirlWithABoysName do you think they had a dance off on Seven Psychopaths?