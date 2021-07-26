A new Chucky TV series trailer arrived during this weekend’s low-key, virtual San Diego Comic-Con, and the good-bad news is that the O.G. homicidal doll shall never die. Granted, James Wan’s murderous doll creation, Annabelle, actually surfaced in history before Chucky, but the Child’s Play movies debuted before The Conjuring universe, and even more importantly, Chucky apparently killed Annabelle in a poster during the lead up to the 2019 movie. Yes, that feels like a century ago, and the same goes for the mid-2020 teaser that kept things very mysterious regarding who would voice Chucky. Well, this trailer puts that mystery to rest. Mark Hamill may have been the most recent Chucky, but original voice actor Brad Dourif will return for this USA Network/SyFy sequel series.

Also notably, Jennifer Tilly will return as Tiffany Valentine, but this trailer largely focuses on Zackary Arthur’s Jake, who makes the mistake of adopting Chucky at a garage sale. He soon discovers that Chucky’s running the joint even without batteries, and it doesn’t take too long before the doll’s wielding a knife and you know what that means. As Chucky puts it, this will be the “World Series of slaughter.” Yep, this show likely won’t bring anything too new to the table, but at least it will stay consistent in an honest manner. That’s because Child’s Play franchise writer (and director of three of the movies) Don Mancini created the series and will act as showrunner. From the synopsis:

An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

The Chucky TV series premieres on October 12.