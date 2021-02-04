There are multiple Cinderella movies on Disney+, including the 1950 animated original and its two direct-to-video sequels (Cinderella II: Dreams Come True and Cinderella III: A Twist in Time), but not the best Cinderella movie. I’m sorry, Gus, but it’s true.

1997’s Cinderella, the made-for-TV movie musical with a diverse cast led by Brandy as the titular princess and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, is inexplicably not available on the streaming service, despite its cultural significance. As Refinery29‘s Sesali Bowen wrote, “I hadn’t been able to dream up a Cinderella with braids or a fairy godmother with natural hair before 1997’s Cinderella, and I know it meant the same thing for many other Black girls. It was one of the rare moments where we got to see ourselves in the fairytale.” But finally — FINALLY — Cinderella is coming to Disney+.

The “impossible” came true.

Cinderella premiered during ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney on November 2, 1997. More than 60 million viewers tuned into the televised broadcast of the live-action fairy tale adaptation… In addition to becoming a fan favorite, the musical movie was also a critical success. It earned seven Emmy nominations in 1998, winning for art direction for a variety or music program.

Cinderella, which also stars Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Veanne Cox, Natalie Desselle, Victor Garber, Seinfeld: The Return star Jason Alexander, and Paolo Montalban as Prince Charming, comes to Disney+ on February 12.