A City Festival In Kentucky Is Hosting A Honey Boo Boo Child Lookalike Contest

09.05.13 8 Comments

Tomorrow night, the folks of Carrollton, Kentucky will gather on Court Street for their monthly First Friday festival and celebration, and this one is going to be one heck of a two-liter of Mountain Dew. That’s because parents will be bringing their kids to compete against each other in pageant format for a variety of honors, and they all focus on one theme – how much their children look like Honey Boo Boo Child.

The contest will be open to anyone ages 1 to 10, with two categories. The first category is glitz, which lets contestants dress up in false eyelashes, manicures and other fashionable ways.

The second category is “home style,” which will let entrants dress the way Honey Boo Boo does while at home with her pets. Both categories will be judged the same way.

A trophy, a crown and 10 new $1 bills will be presented for Prettiest Honey Boo Boo, Cutest Honey Boo Boo, Most Original Honey Boo Boo and Grand Supreme Honey Boo Boo. (Via the Madison Courier)

I don’t have a problem with the idea of a lookalike contest because, whatever, let your kids have fun. But ages 1 to 10? How about ages 5 to 10? I don’t know how I feel about a couple 1-year old kids dolled up like pageant queens. Then again, I won’t lie and say I wouldn’t at least be a little bit excited to see what this whole thing looks like.

Honey Boo Boo Piss

But I’d also rather see a lookalike contest just for this:

Mama June jiggle

