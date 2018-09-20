Getty Image

Claire Foy is still technically working her way up the fame ladder in America, and she doesn’t even look the same in her shows and her films. That’s perhaps part of the reason she was denied access to an Emmys party, despite having just won, you know, an Emmy. But it’s all cool because one of the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy guys came to the rescue.

On Monday night, Foy scored the Best Actress trophy for her final spin as Queen Elizabeth on The Crown. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was on her way to the Governors Ball, the TV Academy’s official after party, but security noticed that her ticket was inexplicably ripped. That meant they wouldn’t let her into the swanky event.

But fate was on her side: The incident caught the eye of Jonathan Van Ness, of the Queer Eye reboot on Netflix. Van Ness, along with his boyfriend Wilco Froneman, rushed over and managed to charm the security guards into letting the award-winner into the shindig.

The two quickly became new besties. They took selfies together. Foy even asked Van Ness to record a message for her sister, a big Queer Eye fan. He reportedly called her “fabulous” and confessed “I want to be British.” She exclaimed that the rescue had been “the best thing that has ever happened in my life.”