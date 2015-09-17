‘Hot Debate Guy’ Is The Internet’s New Left Shark

Forget the #GOPDebate. Who's the fox behind Jake Tapper at the #CNNDebate!? pic.twitter.com/fZYj9xm60p — Khier Casino (@KhierRoyale) September 17, 2015

Signs your presidential debate may not be going well: Everyone watching at home becomes fascinated with a studio audience member sitting just behind the moderator.

That’s definitely a thing that happened last night during the second presidential debate. Twitter lit up with questions about the young man just over CNN host Jake Tapper’s right shoulder. He’s becoming the next photogenic phenomenon.