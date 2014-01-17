Coach Is Back! Kyle Chandler Will Star In A Netflix Thriller From The Creators Of ‘Damages’

Kyle Chandler hasn’t been on television since Friday Night Lights ended almost three years ago. Not that he hasn’t tried. He made a pilot titled The Vatican for Showtime last year that didn’t get picked up, even though the network dumped a ton of money into it and brought in Ridley Scott to direct. Luckily, that extended break from the small screen will come to an end in the near future — sort of — as Chandler has signed on to star in a new Netflix thriller from Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman and Glenn Kessler, best known for creating the FX drama Damages.

There’s not a lot of information about the show out there yet. Deadline says “the untitled series centers on a family of adult siblings whose secrets and scars are revealed when the black sheep oldest brother returns home” and that Chandler will play “the married middle brother who takes care of the family,” which makes the whole thing sound a little like a creepy, serious version of Arrested Development. Maybe the money in the banana stand was put there by a wealthy, mentally disturbed uncle who lives in a huge house with a terrifying history. Or an alien. Or maybe the wealthy, mentally disturbed uncle is an alien and the house is, like, his spaceship. I’m just spitballing here. I’m sure they have it under control.

Source: Deadline