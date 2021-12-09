The Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos are now working together against Cobra Kai, and the Cobra Kai Season 4 trailer sets up an intense All-Valley showdown. Man, superfan Andrew Garfield is gonna be so happy to see this happen.

This tournament lead-up, of course, is a direct callback to the O.G. All Valley Karate Tournament confrontation that took place 30 years ago, and forever (and arguably) changed the life paths of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Unsurprisingly, they can’t get over this rivalry, but they’re gonna have to suck it up and go there. Likewise, their respective dojos, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, attempt to join forces against John Kreese’s ownership of Cobra Kai, but of course, getting along will prove to be a bumpy road. As you can see above, Johnny’s doing the wax-on-wax-off training favored by Mr. Miyagi while Johnny pushes Daniel into knuckle push-ups and encourages kids to roof-hop. What could go wrong? Oh, everything.

Well, Kreese has called in reinforcements in the form of his old Vietnam War buddy and co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry Silver, who returns to the franchise. Who will win the spirit of karate in the Valley, and can Hawk and Tory stay afloat in life while Johnny’s messing around with a crane kick? Most of the grown-ups are a-holes in their own way on this show, so hopefully, the kids can talk some sense into them. At the very least, we’ll have fun watching them try while carrying torches for new generations.

Cobra Kai returns on December 31.