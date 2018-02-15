The crane kick from the original Karate Kid has a well-earned place in ’80s nostalgia lore, but it can be easy to forget that the franchise was spread across five films, including one soft-reboot with Hillary Swank in the lead and one total reboot with Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan replacing Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita. Now, a YouTube Red series with a focus on the Cobra Kai dojo is set to stretch things even further, and they’re bringing back some familiar faces.
Entertainment Weekly called dibs on the first teaser. In the clip, it’s clear that tensions are still flaring between the stars of the first (and second) film as eternal bad boy Johnny Lawrence (Billy Zabka) resolves to restore his old stomping grounds (there is no fear of failing as a small business in this dojo!) and sainted Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) tries to stop him.
There are even the beginnings of an epic showdown as Johnny and Daniel step onto the mat (in street clothes). Will we get to see another punishing faceoff between these two that culminates in a leg sweep? Probably not! These men are both adults now. Daniel is a car salesman. They can’t risk an assault beef. Besides, while they are nowhere to be seen in the trailer (because you would have no ’80s feels for them), the show’s description seems to indicate that the family backstory is going to be front and center as Johnny’s son (Tanner Buchana) resists his dad’s no mercy teachings. The show will also feature Johnny’s pupil (Xolo Maridueña), Daniel’s family (Courtney Henggeler and Mary Mouser as his wife and daughter, respectively), and Ed Asner, as Johnny’s stepdad who, I think we all hope, gets a chance to offer some old guy wisdom in the absence of Morita (who died in 2005).
Cobra Kai is set to debut on YouTube Red at some point in 2018. That is, unless, the trailer winds up being part of an ad campaign for Australian tourism like the Dundee movie.
But the real question is… who will be handling the soundtrack? Peter Cetera is *googles furiously* still alive. Yes!
As is Zamfir!
Nah, let’s take 80’s pop and give it a new-retro style: [www.youtube.com]
I am very excited for this. Hope Cobra Kai wins this time!
They look like old men. This should have been made 15-20 years ago.
Im so excited by this. hopefully it will get the disney star wars treatment and they can bring back Mr Miagi as a CGI character.
lol i thought johnny and danny sorta squashed their beef at the end of the movie? either way, I am oddly stoked about this.
I wonder if Daniel is going to try the crane kick but this time Johnny will be prepared, and block it. No, that’s too obvious.
But will Reese and Terry Silver appear?!