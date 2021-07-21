Less than a week after Netflix announced that it will start streaming Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a docuseries that continues director Billy Corben’s deep dive into the infamous Miami drug scene, the streamer has released a riveting new trailer full of speedboats, murder, women, and literal tons of cocaine. The series will focus on an almost legendary pair of Miami drug runners, who engaged in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with law enforcement. They proceeded to become billionaires by smuggling in mountains of blow and effortlessly slipping away from authorities even while in the middle of being arrested.

It also didn’t hurt that the local community viewed “Los Muchachos” as speedboating Robin Hoods, thanks to their propensity for sharing their vast wealth. Here’s the official synopsis:

Fifteen years after the release of his original cult classic film comes director Billy Corben’s Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami – a six-part saga on the South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history. Alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels, Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s. The high school friends built a reputed $2 billion empire that made Willy and Sal, aka “Los Muchachos,” two of Miami’s biggest celebrities. While law enforcement plotted their takedown, the world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami speedboats onto Netflix on August 4.