Two of America’s most trusted entertainers have a series of deep dark confessions they need to set free. What better place to reveal those hidden struggles than on network television? That’s the strategy Stephen Colbert and biscuit enthusiast Cookie Monster employed on Friday’s Late Show and it appears to have lifted a colossal weight off of their souls. Or at least gives the public a lovely opportunity to consider if Cookie Monster is Catholic and how he would react to the quality of communion wafers. (Poorly, one assumes.)

The Sesame Street star popped by to join Colbert for his Midnight Confessions segment where truths come to light in the name of forgiveness and occasional product plugging. The googly-eyed blue TV icon joined Colbert in the booth after hearing one of the CBS host’s big reveals.

“I tell my doctor I eat oatmeal for breakfast, but I never mention it’s in cookie form,” admits Colbert early in the bit.

“Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Did somebody say COOOO-KIEEEE?” responds Cookie Monster emerging in the scene like a celebrity in a ’70s variety show.

Colbert welcomes the arrival of his cookie-obsessed guest and together they unburden themselves of their secrets to the audience at home. It’s not only funny, but it’s also cathartic to absolve a comedian and his furry blue Muppet friend of their sins.