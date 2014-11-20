Larry Wilmore’s Upcoming Comedy Central Show Has A New Name And A Premiere Date

Comedy Central’s upcoming Larry Wilmore show has received a little makeover just months before its debut. Now titled The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, the program will take over The Colbert Report’s 11:30 pm time slot following The Daily Show on January 19. From the New York Times:

“It became complicated,” Mr. Wilmore explained, because the only way to retain the original title would have been to always use it in the complete form. It would get a bit unwieldy, he said, when discussing the show in interviews or on social media repeatedly to say “The Minority Report With Larry Wilmore.”

“The last thing you want is brand confusion,” he said. So on Thursday, he and Comedy Central are unveiling the new title: “The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore.” That was the simplest choice, Mr. Wilmore said. It also fits nicely, temporally, between the shows that will bracket it four evenings a week: “The Daily Show” and “At Midnight.” (Via)

Wilmore left his role as showrunner of ABC’s Black-ish back in September to focus solely on his Comedy Central project. The Colbert Report will air its final episode on December 18th.

(Source: The New York Times)

