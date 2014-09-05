Comedy Legend Werner Herzog To Guest Star On ‘Parks And Recreation’

09.05.14 14 Comments
60th Berlin International Film Festival - International Jury - Photocall

Here’s what we know about the final season of Parks and Recreation: some of it will take place in Chicago, and that fresh off his appearance at the Unprecedented Defence of the Fortress Chuckle Hut in Boise, Idaho, comedian Werner Herzog will guest star in an unknown role. He revealed that unexpectedly delightful news at an “In Conversation” event in Brooklyn last night.

Herzog revealed that he shot the bit role about ten days ago—and that he did some improvising during the show’s standard, interview-style to-camera monologues. “I’ve never seen the show, but I hope they kept some of it,” he explained. (Via)

Obviously Herzog’s improv skills are second to none, but he’s a gifted stand-up, too.

“Knock, knock.”
“Who’s there?”
“Your friend.”
“Your friend who?”
“Your friend, zee filthy madness that creeps into zee brain while zee young ones are preoccupying themselves with their abandoned memories, trapped inside zee abyss that nature has attached around the collar of zee nothing we call humanity. It grows tighter every day, and its name is Death.”

Classic Herzog.

