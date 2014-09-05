Comedy Legend Werner Herzog To Guest Star On ‘Parks And Recreation’

Here’s what we know about the final season of Parks and Recreation: some of it will take place in Chicago, and that fresh off his appearance at the Unprecedented Defence of the Fortress Chuckle Hut in Boise, Idaho, comedian Werner Herzog will guest star in an unknown role. He revealed that unexpectedly delightful news at an “In Conversation” event in Brooklyn last night.
Herzog revealed that he shot the bit role about ten days ago—and that he did some improvising during the show’s standard, interview-style to-camera monologues. “I’ve never seen the show, but I hope they kept some of it,” he explained. (Via)
Obviously Herzog’s improv skills are second to none, but he’s a gifted stand-up, too.
“Knock, knock.”
“Who’s there?”
“Your friend.”
“Your friend who?”
“Your friend, zee filthy madness that creeps into zee brain while zee young ones are preoccupying themselves with their abandoned memories, trapped inside zee abyss that nature has attached around the collar of zee nothing we call humanity. It grows tighter every day, and its name is Death.”
Classic Herzog.
This is excellent news.
Even better if it was Paul F. Tompkins as Werner.
Hearing him on DLM as Herzog always makes me laugh
@Rhgy ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^THIS!! PFT as Herzog is never not funny. (apologies to Jimmy Pardo, who occasionally is not funny, despite the name of his podcast)
“I’m just trying to make everyone laugh.”
I love his work on Metalocalypse. Nothing better than dry-as-hell-deadpan German delivery played for comedy.
Herzog and Haneke should have a deadpan-off.
i’ve never seen a single episode of parks and rec but I may watch this
Troll on my good man, troll on…
That gif… magnifizent.
He’s also going to be doing a voice of a lizard alien on Rick and Morty according to Harmontown
“Shoot him again–His soul is still dancing” is one of THE funniest lines of all time.
His narration in ‘Grizzly Man’ had me in stitches!!
“I believe the common denominator of the universe is not harmony, but chaos, hostility, and murder.”
CLASSIC!
Also of note, Dan Harmon mentioned that he is also doing a guest spot on an episode of Rick and Morty for season two.
In all seriousness, go see “Incident at Loch Ness.” He’s one of the stars, playing himself, and he is a stone riot. Admittedly it’s a black comedy, but even so.