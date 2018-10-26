Comedy Now: Adam Sandler’s Netflix Special Is Here, And It’s Actually Kinda Good

10.26.18 40 mins ago

Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh is quite ripe

Love him or hate him, Adam Sandler is the undisputed king of original comedy content at Netflix. His massive deal with the streaming giant is still producing original films for the outlet, too, so the Saturday Night Live alum won’t be going away anytime soon. Thankfully, his first comedy special in decades, 100% Fresh, is a refreshingly great bit of entertainment, especially for anyone who has been a fan of the musically-inclined performer since the ’90s.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy Now#Stand-Up#Comedy#Sarah Silverman#Streaming#Trevor Noah#Netflix#Comedy Central
TAGScomedyCOMEDY CENTRALcomedy nowNETFLIXSARAH SILVERMANSTAND-UPstreamingtrevor noah

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP