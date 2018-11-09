Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

John Leguizamo brings his Tony Award-nominated show to Netflix

In the midst of this week’s midterm elections drama, two very different comedians released two wildly disparate comedy specials. The first was John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons, the actor’s Tony Award-nominated one-person show on Broadway that was taped by Netflix. Adopting a kind of professorial persona, the comic makes use of a classroom set (and actual classroom readings new and old, like Howard Zinn’s The Peoples History of the United States) to satirize American history from a Latino perspective.