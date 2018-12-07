Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Russell Brand forces his Re:Birth

Among the many, many things coming to Netflix this month, new stand-up and comedy are high on the list. British comic Russell Brand kicked things off this week with his latest special Re:Birth, in which the Ballers and Forgetting Sarah Marshall star mixes his penchant for egotistically-driven, cerebral comedy with new anecdotes about becoming a father. If you’re a fan of Brand’s previous specials, films and television work, then Re:Birth is just the thing for you.