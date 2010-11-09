Coming to IFC: Mustache Wars!

IFC has unveiled an aggressive development slate of eight original new shows, and while there looks to be some cool stuff I might like (a cartoon by David Wain and Ken Marino, for example), the series that’s sure to captivate America is a reality series about growing facial hair — from the executive producer of “Ice Road Truckers” and “Deadliest Catch,” no less.
“Whisker Wars” A non-fiction series set in the world of competitive facial hair growing which profiles a group of men from the National Beard and Mustache Championship in Bend, Oregon to the World Competition in Norway. Produced by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia Company; executive produced by Thom Beers and Philip D. Segal, co-executive produced by Jeff Conroy.
I don’t mean to sound like the overly defensive veteran here, but can we start regulating the use of “wars” in television show titles? The war I went to featured guns, artillery, mortars, explosions, burning buildings, and the pungent smell of death as corpses rotted in the streets. On TV there’s “Wedding Cakes Wars,” “Whale Wars,” “Cupcake Wars,” and now “Whisker Wars.” Those shows are about cake, hippies, cake, and facial hair. How about instead of calling these shows “Wars,” we use a more accurate term? Something like “the farthest thing possible from war.”
Mustache Rides > Mustache Wars
Mustache Wars = aggressive gay kissing?
Don’t forget about Food Wars on the Travel Channel.
No Hitler, no moustache war. Period.
To be fair, I bet that most of these ‘staches smell like death.
Pop quiz: Why are Matt Ufford and Abraham Lincoln the two greatest Americans that will ever have lived?
THEY DON’T BELIEVE IN MOUSTACHE WARS!
I’m boycotting Mustache Wars until they let Italian grandmothers (nonas) compete.
The producers understand your concern, and have made a change. We hope you’ll be a regular viewer of IFC’s newest hit Hair Holocaust.
My long-time avatar made me post this, and says, “the gentlemen above have a long way to go….”
every hipster in brooklyn is dying to see this show…..ironically, of course.
I agree with Matt. The use of war as a metaphor should be reserved for sports. Same thing with using the word ‘cancer’.
Is there any evidence the pitch meetings for reality tv shows are basically just a guy and a dictionary at this point?
Deux, Hair Holocaust will be the spin-off show featuring the beard and sideburn championship.
Discovery passed on Hair Holocaust, they thought the concept was a little thin.
Whisker Biscuits > Whisker Wars
No one tell Matt that there’s a war against poverty. Hobos get stabbed often enough as it is.
Speaking of Ice Road truckers has anyone seen the new one? They took the show to the Himalayan mountains in India to see if the American truck drivers could handle it. The show is scarier than the Walking Dead and will make you want to vomit at some point with all the road sickness inducing views they show of trucks either almost falling or trucks actually falling off the biggest mountains in the world. Pretty awesome.
And with that, Ufford launches the violent and bloody war of semantics. AKA, Word War One.
These wars happen because we get paid to go to war by the big corporations, like Gilette and Norelco. Not my kids, man. I’ll tell them they have cancer and give ’em chemotherapy if it’ll keep ’em hairless but at home. No more blood for foam!
Sorry Uff, you fought in just another conflict, not a war. Try spending ten hours designing the frosting on a cake and then you’ll know what war is really like.
I live in Bend and for a few days this summer, I kept wondering why all these really freaky-weird bearded dudes (and a couple of ladies) kept walking around out front of my store. I caught on eventually…because I’m smart, see.
Point taken, but Kellen Winslow is still a fucking soldier though, right?
Great. Next we’ll have a show of kawaii-obsessed fixie kids sporting their ‘staches and talking about the latest band no one’s heard of or cares to listen to.
Thanks, hipsters. I can no longer turn on my t.v. or walk out my front door without being blinded by your trendy bullshit.
WOW TV REALLY IS DEAD IF ANYONE IS WILLING TO WATCH THIS NONSENSE.