‘Community’ Adds Mitch Hurtwitz, Tim And Eric To Its Impressive List Of Upcoming Guest Stars

Community already earned an A+ in the category of Upcoming Guest Stars by bringing in both Walton Goggins and Jonathan Banks, among others, for the Dan Harmon-helmed fifth season, so anything above and beyond that should just be considered icing on the cake.
Hey, look. Icing. Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! madmen Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will also swing by Greendale at some point.
Hurwitz will play Preston Koogler, Greendale’s ultimate party animal. Women want him, and guys want to be him. But, woe to the administrator who tries to stand between Koogler and good times.
Meanwhile, [Tim] Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will play Roger and Billy, respectively, who are involved in one of Dean Pelton’s (Jim Rash) grand plans for Greendale. [The Wrap]
Also, while we’re on the subject of Community, Joel McHale appeared on Good Day LA yesterday, and he claimed that the scripts for the new season are “some of the best [they] have ever done,” so there’s that, too. Yup, all good news here.
I feel like every piece of good Community news is immediately followed up by 2 pieces of terrible, soul-crushing news.
Pictured: Butthead at 45.
Honestly I could care less about Community at this point. I realized the show was really overrated. I can say that there was never a moment that actually made me laugh. The best they could do was make me chuckle or giggle.
Then why did you read this story?
Community doesn’t make me Lol like other comedy shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Not one character on the show is even on the same level of sunny as Charlie Day.
Not overrated: Knowing the difference between “could” and “couldn’t” regarding amount of care.
I can’t stand Tim & Eric and don’t find them funny so this news only half excites me.
Yeah man I just don’t get any of the tim and eric love and don’t even capitalize their names while talking about them.
Makes sense after Harmon’s cameo on AD last season.
Will Donald Glover be a recurring guest star in the second half of the season?
Professor Duncan is coming back. Honestly, that’s all I needed to know.
“great scripts? let’s cancel this bitch!” said head of programming at NBC
McHale wasn’t wrong when he told Uproxx that Rash’s episode last year was the best of the season so I trust his judgement on the scripts. I’m thinking about allowing myself to start getting excited over the new season.
My boner is so huge right now, I just had to take off my pants. I’m getting weird looks at this playground now.
I will not be satisified until they get Tatyana Maslany