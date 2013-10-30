‘Community’ Adds Mitch Hurtwitz, Tim And Eric To Its Impressive List Of Upcoming Guest Stars

Community already earned an A+ in the category of Upcoming Guest Stars by bringing in both Walton Goggins and Jonathan Banks, among others, for the Dan Harmon-helmed fifth season, so anything above and beyond that should just be considered icing on the cake.

Hey, look. Icing. Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! madmen Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will also swing by Greendale at some point.

Hurwitz will play Preston Koogler, Greendale’s ultimate party animal. Women want him, and guys want to be him. But, woe to the administrator who tries to stand between Koogler and good times. Meanwhile, [Tim] Heidecker and Eric Wareheim will play Roger and Billy, respectively, who are involved in one of Dean Pelton’s (Jim Rash) grand plans for Greendale. [The Wrap]

Also, while we’re on the subject of Community, Joel McHale appeared on Good Day LA yesterday, and he claimed that the scripts for the new season are “some of the best [they] have ever done,” so there’s that, too. Yup, all good news here.