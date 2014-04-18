‘Community’ Recap: 10 GIFs From ‘Basic Sandwich’ That Are Streets Ahead

Yes: Jeff and Britta didn’t get married. So…that’s a good thing?
No: maybe I was watching the episode the “wrong” way but I kept waiting for a subversion, a moment when Community pulled the rug from underneath the hyper-insanity involving humans humping robots and secret dungeons and millions of dollars in gym bags. But it never came. How much of what happened are we supposed to take at face value, or was “Basic Sandwich” wrapped in so many layers of meta — hey, be glad I went this long without using the word — that the REAL joke is that I didn’t get the joke? Or something. I enjoyed the episode as I was watching it, but afterward, once I stopped and thought about everything that happened (was having a Dave Matthews Band dance-off ironic or…?), things began to fall apart ever so slightly. When Community goes for concept over laughs, the episode has to be airtight, and “Basic Sandwich” is marked with tiny, though not insignificant holes.
Or maybe I’m just cranky that civilization could be wiped out any day now by an asteroid, and Intensive Karen STILL doesn’t actually exist. Probably that one. Season grade: B+.
1. /saves Annie “BOO YAH” GIF.
2. Make that a cluster of TWO-STORY buildings.
4. It took me WAY too long to realize that was Chris Elliott.
I enjoyed this season a lot but found the finale weak. Not bad tv, just weaker than a lot of the other episodes this season, and for me Season 3 has had the best “maybe this’ll be the series finale”.
^this guy is on it.
This is the first season of Community where no one played paintball.
Apparently, I’m old, but I just don’t understand “Streets Ahead”. I’ve never seen that term anywhere else but this site.
Same with “Ship” used, apparently, to mean “Love”(?).
Are these actual terms that the kids are using these days, or is this site just trying to make them happen?
Cool cool cool. Thanks.
‘Streets ahead’ was something Pierce said, trying to get it to stick as a group catchphrase.
Streets ahead is a reference to community using the same lingo in one of the earlier seasons.. Ship is short for relationship which the internet at large has used for when they want two characters from a show they like get together.
That thing with the Native American at the end was such a Harmon thing to do, no? However, loved it, as much as the whole season basically. Now I’m thinking 6 seasons might be not enough? (but maybe it’s time for Harmon to move on …) Please. no movie though!
I do trust Harmon enough to make this something watchable or even good/great, I give you that, but my feelings about this are just a bit off. Take the Simpsons-Movie for instance (though it was okay-ish) … it’s just one example, okay, but transforming something that works so good on a 20-minute basis into a 90-minute fare takes some major balls (and again, Harmon might have what it takes, still …)
Not sure why you wouldn’t want a movie. But nonetheless, Harmon has said if they get 6 seasons, he’ll find a way to do the movie.
There was a lot of really funny stuff in it (especially the tag, the Subway speech, and everything involving Richie and whatsisname), but I agree that the episode as a whole (well, as a half) was a little off. It had kind of an awkward, season 4 feel to it.
I like to think that, when Jeff unlocked the door, it was because of his cumulative feelings for all four of the people he’d looked at, and not Annie specifically, who just happened to be last in line. I’m really tired of Jeff-Annie; I’m tired of being told that those two have any romantic chemistry. I mean, Alison Brie can point her lips at pretty much anyone and make it seem like there’s a sure-thing romance gonna happen between her and that person; but outside of those moments, I’ve never felt anything of substance between them except the same strained friendship that exists between any two members of the group. Time and time again, he acts like an asshole, she tells him he shouldn’t do that, he eventually stops acting like an asshole, and then she smiles at him all romantic-awkwardly for finally doing whatever thing it is that any decent person would’ve done to begin with. That moral imbalance isn’t romantic; it’s annoying. It’s Nucky and Margaret. Not to mention the age difference. I wish they’d knock it off, or just fuck already so they can break up and stay apart. That was one of the most admirable things Scrubs did; J.D. and Elliot had romantic misadventures with each other for three seasons, and then they broke up painfully and never got back together until the network insisted they do so in season 7 or 8. Jeff and Annie, [thumbs down, fart noise].
I got carried-away, there. Sorry.
He definitely doesn’t have any interest in actually getting any couples together, but he seems to enjoy toying with the idea. I think maybe the idea is that those teases take longer to get old than actual relationships would, but they have gotten old at this point, regardless.
I’m 95% sure Harmon has no interest in either Jeff/Britta or Jeff/Annie – he just likes “trolling”.
(I put that in quotation marks because it’s his fucking show so he can do what he wants.)
I’m kinda surprised the majority of the study group hasn’t recreated this Archer scene concerning Jeff and Annie: [fuckyeaharchergifs.tumblr.com]
Annie’s black-and-green skirt = A real challenger for Britta’s glasses in the game-changer stakes.
I can totally see Chris Elliot in the cast next year. Joel owes his entire persona to Bill Murray and Dave Letterman… and Elliot was a big part of 80’s Late Night.
“Is there somewhere I can Squanch one out?” – Squanchy
I have always been, and remain, a huge fan of this show. I loved every episode this season, with the lie detector episode possibly being my favorite episode ever on the show.
As far as the Britta v. Annie debate. I used to be firmly in the Annie camp. Now I’m ever so slightly on team Britta. For some reason, she has gotten so much hotter in the last two seasons. That said, Annie in skirts? Yes please, and thank you.
Also, take this with the hugest grain of salt possible (given that I have no evidence to support this), but I really think that NBC, Sony, and the creators of the show work together to make it seem like the show is on the chopping block. Maybe it draws more audience; maybe it helps to maintain the audience it has… I don’t know. But I can’t imagine NBC would allow Community to make an entire tag about how their show schedule is ridiculous without being in on it (and planning on allowing Community to return).
Everyone knows that David Carradine would never win a celebrity beat-off competition. He always chokes.
I laughed WAY too hard when Intensive Karen crossed her legs. Now I need them to make this show so I can find out why a doctor with working legs is in a wheelchair.
You know, I think a pirate-themed cooking show is actually a pretty good idea.
My guess is for the same reason Guy Cabalerro does: respect.
Just when I thought I couldn’t love this show any more, they go ahead and start ripping on the Goonies.
If Community got cancelled I’m sure Cinemax would be willing to pick it up. I imagine any changes that network would make to the show would be beneficial to the viewing audience.
I loved this season so much. Don’t let it be the last, NBC.
Chris Elliot in that get up looks exactly,. i mean fucking exactly, like Marc Maron let himself go. It’s uncanny.
I noticed Chris Elliot s picture last week and still convinced myself this was Marc Maron.
Totally.
I found myself thinking “Wait, is that Marc Maron?” even though I remembered reading that Chris Elliot was going to be on the show.
I sure hope that Dave Matthews Band dance off wasn’t ironic.
Haters to the left and all that. I personally liked the episode and really didn’t see what was so difficult about it.
I think there was a lot of irony in the “Ants Marching” choice, but that doesn’t mean it was totally cynical. It’s still an upbeat and thematically appropriate song, just anachronistic. Seemed like it was going for “goofy” more than “shitty.”
Actually, wait, no I can’t. I was thinking of Jeff Davis. Though I don’t think Harmon is, either.
I can confirm Harmon is not a fan of Dave Matthews.
I think this season was completely amazing, personally. Every episode was full of crazy energy, and it accomplished something I didn’t really think possible: rebooting a good show without throwing everything off. Yeah, we lost a few good characters and some of it was a little confusing, but the worst episode is still a million times better than laugh-track central known as BBT.
Also- needs more Tight Ship.
I think we can all get behind, or in front of that.
Or David Carradine
OK, we do need Intensive Karen.
Loved the tag. Is Captain Cook someone I should know? He looks familiar but I can’t figure it out.
Is it not Billy Zane?
I was getting a Will Forte-ish vibe.
He does look like Paul Schneider, but I don’t think he is.
Is that Paul Schneider?
Later last night, I was watching ABC and a promo for a new show with a redhead female doctor with a medical condition came on and I actually stopped and thought “Intensive Karen is real?”
(It isn’t but Black Box is).
Oh my god @Otto Man that looks awful and I’m holding you personally responsible.
@Otto Man : Good god that looks awful.
Is Intensive Karen a spin-off of Ironside?
There was a promo for this new NBC medical show that ran after “Parenthood” and it was so fucking bad I was *convinced* it was a callback to the “Community” spoofs. NOPE!
[www.youtube.com]
I wanted a pop-POP right after the dean’s last line
“That’s right we have names!!!.” That killed me.
Dear Diary,
Britta’s ass was fat. I hope she wears those same pants next season and/or movie.
Spur – 04/18/14
For real.
I, too, found myself fixated on the way those pants made her booty look. I think Annie would be my favorite girl in pretty much any scenario but holy hell did Britta narrow the gap this season.
If only Ernest Borgnine was still with us.
Being optimistic that there’s another season I didn’t view it as a finale and really enjoyed it. Very happy with this season as a whole. Here’s to a sixth season.
Weirdly spotty production design. They go to all the trouble of getting those big-ol’ tape storage units for the vintage computer lab, but the “CB radio” they supposedly find down there is a modern Motorola non-CB unit.
[s14.postimg.org]
[www.motorolasolutions.com]
It felt to me like there was a joke with the CB that I didn’t get, that possibly no one who wasn’t in the writers room would get.
This guy…
As far as I’m concerned, they can play “Ants Marching” and do bad Dave Matthews impressions as much as they want.
And assuming that we do get a sixth season, I hope that John Oliver’s new show won’t stop him from showing up every now and then. I love Duncan.
I love Duncan too but I’m concerned about his penis.
I think Oliver said recently in an interview that he really wants to come back as Duncan.
I love that Greendale’s official party/celebration song is Ants Marching. Cracks me up each time.
I figured out it was Chris Elliot just after they disconnected Raquel. So like what? His third line? But then I do “Guess the voice” for fun constantly.
Mr. Egypt is inevitable. It has been decreed by Ra.
@Hingle and @Jax: It would be a very ‘Community’ thing to do, though, to have the study group talking to this bearded freak, thinking he’s the guy they’re looking for, just for a normal looking Chris Elliot to show up and actually be the guy.
I thought it was Jim Rash in … uh … reverse drag.
Yeah, I thought it was pretty straightforward last week.
Did you guys not realize it was Chris Elliot when they showed him in photos last week and he looked like… Chris Elliot?
Never count out Paul Reubens. He’s the godfather.
Why is there no GIF of Richie jacking thoughts!!
“Can I tell you something? I was thinking of a hang glider…”
“There’s definitely a hang glider.”
So Joel McHale is on steroids, right?