‘Community’ Recap: 10 GIFs From ‘Basic Story’ That Are Streets Ahead

I have no idea what to say about “Basic Story.” It accomplished the rare feat of being ridiculously packed with plot — Jeff and Britta decide to get married, Subway takes over Greendale, Abed roams the halls looking for plots, Starburns carries around a boombox with Dave Matthews Band, Abed, Annie, and the Dean find buried treasure, Abed, Annie, and the Dean dance (while on cocaine? I think there’s a connection between the “dust” on the scroll that makes them sneeze and their bug-eyed celebration) — while also feeling like a slightly empty prologue to whatever happens in next week’s season finale.

So let’s save our criticisms/praise of “Basic Story” until “Basic Sandwich,” and enjoy Alison Brie dancing now.

