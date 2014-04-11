‘Community’ Recap: 10 GIFs From ‘Basic Story’ That Are Streets Ahead

I have no idea what to say about “Basic Story.” It accomplished the rare feat of being ridiculously packed with plot — Jeff and Britta decide to get married, Subway takes over Greendale, Abed roams the halls looking for plots, Starburns carries around a boombox with Dave Matthews Band, Abed, Annie, and the Dean find buried treasure, Abed, Annie, and the Dean dance (while on cocaine? I think there’s a connection between the “dust” on the scroll that makes them sneeze and their bug-eyed celebration) — while also feeling like a slightly empty prologue to whatever happens in next week’s season finale.
So let’s save our criticisms/praise of “Basic Story” until “Basic Sandwich,” and enjoy Alison Brie dancing now.
1. I love scotch and Alison Brie, so close enough.
2. He’s only 21 away from his dream number.
4. And I’ve got something in my pocket for you.
Also the heartbeat on the board in the study room.
How many episodes this season have involved Abed having a meltdown and being kind of an asshole? He’s been intensely unlikable this season.
“Let’s make it a Number 8”
I am so using this whenever the next time is I have a lady friend over.
I also have 48 followers! High-five, Duncan!
Finally they put Annie back in a skirt this season so she can bust some moves.
FINALLY!!!!
It has a “Series Finale” feel, but I still think it’ll be back next season, NBC just doesn’t have anything to replace it.
I was waiting for my Annie Gifs. Thank you sir. Enjoy your weekend.
I wonder if it had a “wrap up” vibe in that episode because they’re going to start making the seasons end like they could get cancelled at any minute. Then, the following season, they just start off with “Well, that was a close one”…..
It’s Annie dancing. it’s ALWAYS Annie dancing.
#Anniesmove
Annie yesterday. Annie today. Annie FOREVER.
I absolutely lost it when Jeff brought up the Katrina dogs who don’t allow anyone to pet them. I think it’s the evil in the old Duke that finds that joke to be just the best.
Yeah, that was an insane amount of many things but also kind of nothing at the same time. Though, it helps that there were some great moments in it. Abed trying to escape the episode got a laugh from me.
Starburns playing “Ants Marching” killed me. A+ recurring joke there.
Not sure how I feel about Jeff/Britta Pt. 2, but we’ll see how that resolves itself next week.
And I have the same skirt as Annie. That makes me cool, right? … Right?
Cool? Dunno.
Hot? yes.
I’ve been seriously digging Britta every since the lost season. I don’t know what happened, but she may have passed up Annie.
Britta has sucked since after season two. Nice to see they’re getting back on track with her.
This episode really reinforced for me how much more adept Harmon is at using Chang then the replacements, I loved his immediate betrayal and laughed harder then I should have at “Tomato”
I was wondering what he really wrote on his notepad
There is a part of me that really wants Jeff and Britta to follow through with the marriage plan.
Same. I’m not sure why.