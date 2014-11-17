‘Community’ Showrunner Dan Harmon Got Married This Weekend, And The Wedding Was Amazing

Dan Harmon married his longtime girlfriend Erin McGathy over the weekend. The two have been dating since at least 2012. If you’re not familiar with McGathy, she’s amazing. She has a terrific podcast; she often appears on Dan’s podcast, Harmontown; and she comes to Harmon’s defense when he says stupid things. Not for nothing, but she’s also cute as hell.
The two were married on Saturday night, and from social media, we have proof of several amazing sights from the wedding (including dinosaurs and Jack Black singing).
First of all, this was the display at their wedding:
This is was the backdrop while they were giving their vows:
Oh, and Joel Hodgson and Mitch Hurwitz were there, much to the delight of Harmon:
Dan Harmon rapped:
And finally, this ACTUALLY happened at Dan Harmon’s wedding:
Best. Wedding. Ever.
“married his longtime girlfriend Erin McGathy over the weekend. The two have been dating since at least 2012”
“when he says stupid things”
Now the question is, did Levar Burton show up and pretend to be Dan Harmon’s father like he said he would on Harmontown.
This question must be answered.
That’s what I want out of life: A cute, articulate girl to play D&D with for the rest of my life.
*feasts on funions and sorrow*
I love the d and d part of the podcast but Erin can be annoying at times.
was that brett gelman ?
Duncan Trussel
Please tell me Joel talked to Harmon about helping him bring MST3K back to TV!!!
Love that display and the big face dancers.