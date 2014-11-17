‘Community’ Showrunner Dan Harmon Got Married This Weekend, And The Wedding Was Amazing

11.17.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Dan Harmon married his longtime girlfriend Erin McGathy over the weekend. The two have been dating since at least 2012. If you’re not familiar with McGathy, she’s amazing. She has a terrific podcast; she often appears on Dan’s podcast, Harmontown; and she comes to Harmon’s defense when he says stupid things. Not for nothing, but she’s also cute as hell.

The two were married on Saturday night, and from social media, we have proof of several amazing sights from the wedding (including dinosaurs and Jack Black singing).

First of all, this was the display at their wedding:

This is was the backdrop while they were giving their vows:

Oh, and Joel Hodgson and Mitch Hurwitz were there, much to the delight of Harmon:

Dan Harmon rapped:

And finally, this ACTUALLY happened at Dan Harmon’s wedding:

Best. Wedding. Ever.

TOPICS#Dan Harmon#Community
TAGSCommunityDAN HARMONERIC MCGATHY

