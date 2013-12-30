Dan Harmon Was 'Blown Away' To See Some Of His Ideas Used During Season 4 Of 'Community'

Back when Dan Harmon was replaced as showrunner of Community, the conventional wisdom was that his removal was due to the show’s low ratings and “inaccessibility” (as well some other well-documented issues, but that’s not necessarily the point, this time). To address the latter, which would have ideally solved the former, NBC and Sony brought in Moses Port and David Guarascio from Just Shoot Me and Happy Endings to give the show both “heart” and a new-ish, more palatable, less-Harmon-y direction, in general. That makes this next paragraph pretty surprising, and a little infuriating.
“There was a whiteboard in the writers’ room that had about 10 ideas we never got around to because they posed too difficult a creative challenge,” Harmon says. “I was blown away to see [my replacements] were going down that list: doing an Inspector Spacetime convention; having Winger reconcile with his dad; the Pierce haunted house. It was a creative agenda I thought was the reason I got fired.” [TV Guide]
So there’s two sides to this. The first is that a decent chunk of the staff from Season 3 was still around during Season 4, so to the extent these ideas were brainstormed by the group, I suppose they had a right to try to see them through, especially seeing as no one anywhere had any idea that Dan Harmon would be invited to return to the show he was just unceremoniously catapulted out of. It was a super uncertain time, so clinging to any sort of certainty they could find would be a little understandable. Who knows, maybe they just thought they could get the best of both worlds: appease the show’s current rabid fan base by using the framework that was in place AND put their own touch on it to draw in new viewers and please the bosses. That wouldn’t have been a totally unreasonable thing to think, all things considered.
The other side is efffffffffffffffffffffff this a little bit, you know?
At least they still have star burns
That’s exactly what I said about Back To The Future 2. People steal ideas. Welcome to America.
Inspector Spacetime convention probably would’ve sucked no matter who did it, so I’m glad they got it out of the way in season 4.
Yeah, I’m surprised to learn that that was an idea they had floating around in season 3 because it felt like such a bad “giving the Community fans what we think they want” idea.
Which I assume is why they didn’t go forward with the idea in season 3. Harmon said these were ideas he thought would be creatively difficult to do.
Right. Being a good writer doesn’t mean you don’t have bad ideas. It means you have the instincts to put those bad ideas to the side until you can figure out a way to make them work better.
I figured as much when some of the writers stayed on for Season 4.
But Harmon saying it was the creative agenda he got fired for is just him taking it easy on NBC and Sony. We all know at this point what the real reason of why his contract wasn’t renewed after Season 3
The best idea from season four was definitely, “Get your damn hands off my Let’s!” I wonder if that was on the whiteboard.
That is an incredibly awkward photo.
Yeh, but it has Alison, so it’s fine.
There’s not enough “Bill Murray is replacing Chevy Chase” news here. Still interesting though.
There’s not enough “Stanley Kubrick resurrected to direct episodes” news here.
It’s just as likely considering the season has already wrapped.
I mean, the Pierce haunted house episode was written by Megan Ganz and the episode with Jeff meeting his dad was written by Basilone & Mebane (who are credited with writing the musical episode in season 3). It’s hard for me to really be indignant over a lot of the same writers going “this is probably our last shot at doing this so fuck it, let’s just do it.”
Some of those concepts, though, are really natural progressions that are going to happen, that Harmon was working up towards anyway. Is Harmon saying that no one could continue the Jeff’s Dad story arc because he thought of it first? What were they supposed to do?
Harmon is talking a lot of shit about last season. He better be able to live up to the hype he is creating. I’d love to see him win me over again, but I am incredibly skeptical about it.
Feeling the same way. We know there is an homage episode, D&D #2, and tons of stunt casting. In other words, more callbacks to previous episodes where they can say, “see how clever we are?” It may not be difficult in the end, but they are going to have to win me over as well…
Well, the early word is this season is a return to form. All of the actors (and early reviewers) seem to be gushing.
I have a feeling that if the season is a disappointment, Harmon will blame season 4.
Well, Harmon’s own comments about the success or failure of Season 5 directly contradict your “feeling.”
Don’t just assume dickish things about people.
Am I the only person with a soft spot for the Sophie B. Hawkins Dance episode? I thought most of season 4 sucked, but that one felt like it could’ve fit in any of the other seasons.
you’re right that episode was good
That was one of the bright spots, definitely.
#2 behind the Freaky Friday episode, for sure.
They should have had Jim Rash direct every episode.
That was a great episode, too bad Abed’s love interest just fell off the face of the planet.
I have rather enjoyed all seasons of Community because even the bad episodes are better than 90% of the crap out there.
Yep. Even the rough episodes were still more enjoyable to me than a lot of other stuff.
At least they saved the Nicolas Cage episode for this season.
I thought the old complaint was that Season 4 deviated from Harmon’s Master Plan too much, and now he’s complaining that they shamelessly stole ideas from him?
Meh. I’ll agree Season 4 was largely a trainwreck, but it’s not surprising that the writing staff would try to tackle some of the unfinished business there — especially if those ideas had originated with Harmon himself.
I didn’t hate the haunted house episode, but I’m sure a Harmon-lead writing team would have done better. And I don’t really have any problems with the episode where Winger met his dad.
The Spacetime episode was the only true steaming pile of an idea.
If he spent half the time working on the show this year that he’s spent bitching about it, Community might actually be watchable this season.
I don’t know why Harmon is surprised. As others have pointed out much of the writing staff was the same last year. That’s why his shit-talking of season 4 kinda bothers me. Never mind that i actually kind of liked the season (in the sense that I was enjoying it as just some sitcom and not “Community”, if that makes sense), a lot of people who worked under Harmon previously put months of their lives into putting it together and he literally compared it to rape. I dunno, if I was a writer coming back for season 5 I wouldn’t be too happy about that. Although I guess maybe they agree with him.
But that all goes to show you how he still doesn’t realize why he got fired in the first place. It wasn’t his creative ideas, the show was critically acclaimed and season 3 got a fucking Emmy nomination. He got fired because he’s an immature shitbag who publicly shamed the show’s biggest name-value star, and the network and production company chose Chevy over him. It was a bad decision, as we saw, seeing as the show has a better shot of surviving with Harmon and without Chevy, but i don’t think it had anything to do with the show creatively. Season 3 was weird but often inspired.
What’s sad to me is that they went ahead with some of these episodes that Harmon thought would be too difficult to pull off and ultimately handed in crap.
Okay, not all of them (Thanksgiving was the first of that season I thought was okay) but man Halloween was just a horrible episode that could have been so much more.
I fully support last season being considered a different timeline and Harmon, if he’s still interested, wants to redo/improve said ideas, I’m perfectly fine with it. I’m gonna watch Community as long as Dan Harmon and the remaining cast remain intact. (Also hope they offer Donald Glover a little more cash to appear in every episode next season if he also contributes as a writer.)