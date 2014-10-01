Comparing The British ‘Broadchurch’ To The American ‘Gracepoint’

Here’s everything you need to know about Gracepoint, Fox’s 10-episode adaption of the excellent British crime-drama Broadchurch: everyone looks miserable all the time, and don’t read anything about Gracepoint. Except this post, because I’m not going to spoil anything. I’d like to think Gracepoint will have a different ending than Broadchurch, but maybe not, so all you really need to know is that a child dies, and David Tennant and Anna Gunn try to solve the case. It’s like The Killing, but much better.
With the exception of Tennant, whose facial hair is distressing no matter which country in, there’s an entirely American different cast playing, more or less, the same characters; some of them even have identical names. Let’s have a look at the British Broadchurch‘ers and their U.S. counterparts on Gracepoint, which premieres tomorrow.
Broadchurch — David Tennant and Olivia Colman as Detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller
Gracepoint — David Tennant and Anna Gunn as Detectives Emmett Carver and Ellie Miller
Broadchurch — Andrew Buchan and Jodie Whittaker as Mark and Beth Latimer
Gracepoint — Michael Peña and Virginia Kull as Mark and Beth Solano
Broadchurch — Charlotte Beaumont as Chloe Latimer/Gracepoint — Madalyn Horcher as Chloe Solano
Broadchurch — David Bradley as Jack Marshall/Gracepoint — Nick Nolte as Jack Reinhold
Broadchurch — Matthew Gravelle as Joe Miller/Gracepoint — Josh Hamilton as Joe Miller
Broadchurch — Pauline Quirke as Susan Wright/Gracepoint — Jacki Weaver as Susan Wright
Broadchurch — Arthur Darvill as Paul Coates/Gracepoint — Kevin Rankin as Paul Coates
Broadchurch — Simone McAullay as Becca Fisher/Gracepoint — Sarah-Jane Potts as Gemma Fisher
Broadchurch — Joe Sims as Nigel Carter/Gracepoint — Stephen Louis Grush as Vince Novik
Broadchurch — Jonathan Bailey as Oliver Stevens/Gracepoint — Kevin Zegers as Owen Burke
Broadchurch — Vicky McClure as Karen White/Gracepoint — Jessica Lucas as Renee Clemons
Broadchurch — “BOLLOCKS!”/Gracepoint — ???
That’s the real mystery.
So wait…is this worth watching or not?
i would say no because of david tennant’s god awful american accent.
Just watch the original
No. And you can skip the original too. 90% of the characters have nothing to do with the plot. They set things up that don’t get a proper resolution, and the final answer to “whodunit” is mostly unsatisfying.
Yeah, it’s not really a satisfying conclusion.
Just watch the original. It’s brilliant, and keeps you gripped right to the end. Excellent characters, some of the best acting I’ve ever seen, and they already have the other two seasons planned out, so it’s not gonna be a “make-it-up-as-you-go” crap. Any and all questions raised in this season, are to be answered in the next two. The case is solved in this season, and the aftermath and emotions are to be dealt with in the next. Why they bloody well bothered making an American version is beyond me.
Tennant’s American accent may make this unwatchable for me. It sounds like a bad Clint Eastwood impression.
But… why does his character name change when so many stay the same? He’s the only actor to carry over…
I wonder if the killer will be the same.
So for the American version, they changed Becca Fisher to the more British name of Gemma Fisher.
Haha I am glad someone else noticed that. Some of the American names are more British sounding than the British ones.
The original had two actors that looked alike. This version it seems does not. Those that watched the original will know what I am talking about.
I’ve seen the first 2 episodes of Gracepoint (at the special screening on 10/1) and I’ve also seen Broadchurch. This is a terrific adaptation! AND David’s accent is phenomenal! How can you make such a statement about his accent before you’ve even watched the show! You should watch it and decide for yourself. Keep in mind, this American version will have a different ending, different twists, and more background on the main characters (especially Carver). So, just watch it.
My advice: The two versions are virtually identical in every way. If you’ve already seen Broadchurch and you resent the fact that this was made, don’t watch it. You will not be able to avoid finding fault. If you have not seen Broadchurch, by all means watch this. It’s exactly the same thing!