Comparing The British ‘Broadchurch’ To The American ‘Gracepoint’

Here’s everything you need to know about Gracepoint, Fox’s 10-episode adaption of the excellent British crime-drama Broadchurch: everyone looks miserable all the time, and don’t read anything about Gracepoint. Except this post, because I’m not going to spoil anything. I’d like to think Gracepoint will have a different ending than Broadchurch, but maybe not, so all you really need to know is that a child dies, and David Tennant and Anna Gunn try to solve the case. It’s like The Killing, but much better.

With the exception of Tennant, whose facial hair is distressing no matter which country in, there’s an entirely American different cast playing, more or less, the same characters; some of them even have identical names. Let’s have a look at the British Broadchurch‘ers and their U.S. counterparts on Gracepoint, which premieres tomorrow.

Broadchurch — David Tennant and Olivia Colman as Detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller

Gracepoint — David Tennant and Anna Gunn as Detectives Emmett Carver and Ellie Miller

Broadchurch — Andrew Buchan and Jodie Whittaker as Mark and Beth Latimer

Gracepoint — Michael Peña and Virginia Kull as Mark and Beth Solano

Broadchurch — Charlotte Beaumont as Chloe Latimer/Gracepoint — Madalyn Horcher as Chloe Solano

Broadchurch — David Bradley as Jack Marshall/Gracepoint — Nick Nolte as Jack Reinhold

Broadchurch — Matthew Gravelle as Joe Miller/Gracepoint — Josh Hamilton as Joe Miller

Broadchurch — Pauline Quirke as Susan Wright/Gracepoint — Jacki Weaver as Susan Wright

Broadchurch — Arthur Darvill as Paul Coates/Gracepoint — Kevin Rankin as Paul Coates

Broadchurch — Simone McAullay as Becca Fisher/Gracepoint — Sarah-Jane Potts as Gemma Fisher

Broadchurch — Joe Sims as Nigel Carter/Gracepoint — Stephen Louis Grush as Vince Novik

Broadchurch — Jonathan Bailey as Oliver Stevens/Gracepoint — Kevin Zegers as Owen Burke

Broadchurch — Vicky McClure as Karen White/Gracepoint — Jessica Lucas as Renee Clemons

Broadchurch — “BOLLOCKS!”/Gracepoint — ???

That’s the real mystery.