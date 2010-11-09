Conan Beat Leno & Letterman

Never mind that Jay Leno and David Letterman’s shows start 35 minutes after Conan O’Brien’s new show, and never mind that TBS will be happy with Conan regardless of his ratings, and never mind that a new show’s much-hyped debut is bound to perform well against those in mid-season form, because I’ve got oversimplified eye-catching headlines to write: OMG CONAN BEAT LENO AND LETTERMAN IN THE RATINGS!!!1!!
Conan drew a 2.8 rating. Tonight a 2.7. Late Show with David Letterman a 2.5. Late Night with Jimmy Fallon a 1.2. Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson a 1.4.
These are shaky local market household ratings, but they do suggest good news for O’Brien. Households tend to indicate how the race among total viewers — Leno’s strong suit — will turn out. But 18-49 — which tends to be O’Brien’s strength — is the more important demo. If O’Brien’s total viewer number is on par with with Leno’s, he stands a fair chance of beating Tonight among young adults. [THR]
The lesson, as always, is IGNORE THE DETAILS AND PAY ATTENTION TO ALL CAPS! Context is for pussies.
Anyway, if you missed last night’s show, I’ve got the delightful cold open embedded below, and you can read a detailed and measured recap at The A.V. Club. Cliffs Notes version: nothing groundbreaking, but an enjoyable and high-energy show. That’s good enough for me, but I’m sure someone out there will be happy to piss in my coffee. “He didn’t even, like, transcend the genre, man.”
Very solid open. It felt like Conan. What more can we ask for?
Is it cool to hate or like Andy Richter? Either way I find his bits to be contrived and slow down the pace of the show because Conan HAS to laugh at everything he says. I like Andy, but I don’t like him as a on stage contributor.
It was decent, I think Conan is settling into the more stoic smart sillyman then the old Captial City Goofball we fondly rub our taints too blowing bubbles out of a pipe reminiscing about the old crazy days of 1995-2004ish. It’s another option for late night but nothing pantspissingly amazing. I’ll go back to TDS/CR after a month or so of paying Conan my respects.
I like Andy, but I don’t like Andy. And I’m OK with that.
Andy’s better than Paul Schaffer, that’s for goddamn sure.
I miss Max Weinberg already though.
Yay for Conan!
And seeing that unfunny, fake nice backstabber fail brings me so much joy.
Andy’s line about how the inside of the Conan mask “smelled like tears” was the funniest of the night.
Next time on Conan:
“Conan, what is best in life?”
“Crush Leno, See Letterman driven before you, and hear the lamentations of the networks.”
I just have a hard time believing that I’ll be able to keep up with this at 9pm MST daily, especially since most every other awesome program runs around this time anyway.
Was easier to keep up with the variety late night talk show when it’s actually late night.
*sad kitten*
Draper telling him that he’s two years old was great.
BEST THING EVAR
OF COURSE Conan won. It was his FIRST show after the biggest late night fiasco ever. I bet it was Leno tuning in that pushed him over the top.
(how’s that for use of caps?)
People don’t like Andy? I missed him when he left Late Night and was glad he came back for the tonight show. I like him on the couch, he needs to stay there.
That was so funny. Thanks, Matt.