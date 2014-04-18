Conan Gave Judy Greer A Standing Ovation For Her Stance On ‘New Boobs’

No matter where Arrested Development/Archer star Judy Greer goes, she has to SAY GOODBYE TO THESE, because people are always flashing her. Except they’re not actually showing the goods — they’re just pretending to. This makes Greer sad. If you’re gonna pull a Kitty, PULL A KITTY. Especially if you’re a girl. To quote Greer herself, “It might be nice for [my husband] to see some new boobs, y’know?”

Boom. A standing ovation from Conan. Come for the new boobs; stay for Planet of the Apes wedding.