Conan Gave Judy Greer A Standing Ovation For Her Stance On ‘New Boobs’

#Judy Greer #Conan
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.18.14 25 Comments

No matter where Arrested Development/Archer star Judy Greer goes, she has to SAY GOODBYE TO THESE, because people are always flashing her. Except they’re not actually showing the goods — they’re just pretending to. This makes Greer sad. If you’re gonna pull a Kitty, PULL A KITTY. Especially if you’re a girl. To quote Greer herself, “It might be nice for [my husband] to see some new boobs, y’know?”

Boom. A standing ovation from Conan. Come for the new boobs; stay for Planet of the Apes wedding.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Judy Greer#Conan
TAGSCONANJUDY GREER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP