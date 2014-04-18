Conan Gave Judy Greer A Standing Ovation For Her Stance On ‘New Boobs’

No matter where Arrested Development/Archer star Judy Greer goes, she has to SAY GOODBYE TO THESE, because people are always flashing her. Except they’re not actually showing the goods — they’re just pretending to. This makes Greer sad. If you’re gonna pull a Kitty, PULL A KITTY. Especially if you’re a girl. To quote Greer herself, “It might be nice for [my husband] to see some new boobs, y’know?”
Boom. A standing ovation from Conan. Come for the new boobs; stay for Planet of the Apes wedding.
Hearing her talk just reminds me how awesome she is at playing Cheryl/Carol/Carina/Cristal/Cherlene.
All I hear is Cheryl/Carol/Carina/Cristal/Cherlene. I was waiting for a choking reference.
She seems wicked cool.
She’s a knockout. Vintage Rolex!
The only way this gets better would be if she sniffed glue through the whole interview.
Is she strapped for cash? Because I keep seeing her in orange juice and Sprint commercials.
Well she’s not an A-lister and she has to earn a living.
It’s no different than Bill Hader doing T-Mobile commercials.
Commercials that get National coverage can be very lucrative. She’s smart to try to get on a re-occurring campaign. Much like Brian Unger, who’s a loser according to Rowles. [uproxx.com]
Yeah, Luke Wilson used to laugh about how people thought he was broke because he did the AT&T Wireless commercials. He said over the course of the entire campaign he worked a total of something like 2 weeks and made over 8 million dollars. National ad campaigns are no joke.
@Christian Lee Rowles is the worst.
FRAMILY!
Glasses on, hair up.
Shut the blinds.
Bless her and pretty, pretty face… and all her other stuff too. Also: Cherlene Laugh.
Banner pic = two invisible dicks
I like where your heads at.
Do you mean Andy and Conan being framed out?
We like to pull together around here.
Watch your back.
NO YOU WATCH YOUR BACK, MISTER!
Don’t bite my head off, but shes not “my” type looks wise, but damn if her personality takes her to the top.
<3
That engraving makes me sad because I’ll never know her love.
Because this idea is better. And cheaper.
I was at Conan’s wedding. The mayor presided and did a fantastic job. You know, they don’t make ’em like Fiorello LaGuardia anymore.
She seems a genuine sort. Funny gal.
Anyone that significantly lowers the value of an expensive luxury item in the name of comedy gets 9 thumbs up from me.