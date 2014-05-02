Conan Had A Lot To Say About The ‘Seething Sexuality’ Of Jessica Paré

05.02.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

A brief reenactment of last night’s chat between Mad Men star Jessica Paré and Conan:

avery-tex-wolf-o

At one point, Martin Short even called Conan out, asking if he had a question after the host kept going on and on over Paré’s “seething sexuality,” to borrow her phrasing. Not that we, or Don Draper, can blame him. But next time you see her walking down the street, don’t say hi — she’ll probably punch you in the shoulder, not because she’s mad, but because she’s so happy to be recognized.

