Conan Has You Covered With Several Alternate Titles For J.J. Abrams’ ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

05.09.14

I guess we’re going to be traversing the roller coaster of Star Wars rumors and jokes until the day the new movie is released and everyone floods the Internet with historic amounts of hate. At least Conan is having a good time with it all and being quite funny with it at the same time.

Here he is laying out some alternate titles for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars and the results are pretty funny. There’s even one that better grace the credits of a poorly made porno film in the near future (or better yet, a snuff film).

(Via Team Coco)

