Conan Has You Covered With Several Alternate Titles For J.J. Abrams’ ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

I guess we’re going to be traversing the roller coaster of Star Wars rumors and jokes until the day the new movie is released and everyone floods the Internet with historic amounts of hate. At least Conan is having a good time with it all and being quite funny with it at the same time.
Here he is laying out some alternate titles for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars and the results are pretty funny. There’s even one that better grace the credits of a poorly made porno film in the near future (or better yet, a snuff film).
(Via Team Coco)
“The Ancient Fear”? That’s pretty cool, actually. I thought I’d read it was “Order of the Jedi” or something, which seemed super-lame. This is a nice upgrade. Though it’s no “The Hangover Part IV.”
I think they’re both lame. Maybe it’s just me.
I’m still hoping for Shadows of the Empire.
Still holding out hope for Star Wars Episode VII: One Extended Flashback To Darth Vader Kicking All Kinds Of Ass Between Episodes III & IV
Episode VII – Jedi /Sith Resurrection/Requiem/Endgame lol.
Shadows of the Empire would be great. BUT I think they said the expanded Star Wars Universe is getting 86’d and they are just using the films and Clone wars for canon. Grand Admiral Thrawn, I already miss you.
It is getting de-canonized, but I expect that they’re still gonna use a lot of those stories as source material for general characters and arcs. The books & games just won’t be the official versions of those stories anymore.