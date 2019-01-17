Getty Image

When he’s on television — which is a lot over the last quarter century — Conan O’Brien tends to be upbeat. He’s weird but he’s rarely too “edgy,” much less dark or morbid. So when the longtime late night host and Simpsons writing staff alum did a recent interview for The New York Times, it was a little surprising to read him waxing poetic about cosmic insignificance and how all of us, even the guy who wrote “Marge vs. the Monorail,” will one day be forgotten.

O’Brien was talking about his forthcoming new show, called simply Conan, and which runs a mere half-hour. NYT‘s Dave Itzkoff noted that that’s half the length of a normal O’Brien program, and that got his subject thinking about how life is about decay and we all wither away until we’re just dust in the wind.

“This is going to sound grim,” he said, “but eventually, all our graves go unattended.”

“You’re right, that does sound grim,” replied Itzkoff, which only encouraged O’Brien to elaborate.