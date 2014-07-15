Conan O’Brien Will Finally Make His Film Debut In… SyFy’s ‘Sharktopus Vs. Pteracuda’

Conan O’Brien has waited a long time to make his film debut, presumably holding out for the right opportunity. And it looks like he’s finally found that perfect project in the latest installment of Roger Corman’s Sharktopus series. That’s right, Conan O’Brien will appear in SyFy’s Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda.
This is easily the third-biggest casting win for Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda, behind only title characters Sharktopus (who improbably returns after having explosives detonate inside his brain in the original Sharktopus) and Pteracuda (any time you can land a half-pterodactyl/half-barracuda, you have to pull the trigger). Conan made the official announcement on his show last night:
Conan also unveiled the following “For Your Consideration” poster, which he plastered across a (bargain) billboard in Hollywood. This is really happening, folks.
(Via Team Coco)
So funny. Conan + crew have always been great about getting behind stupidity – remember the Bring Back Dirty Dancing the Movie Campaign? AND IT WAS RE-RELEASED! I will be looking for your 15 minute cameo, Conan – in this soon to be American Classic.
Obviously when a potential cinematic classic lands on your agent’s desk, you say yes.
Amazing… This is sure to be an instant classic. Thank you Conan.
He already made his film debut in the Todd Solondz movie Storytelling. Although he played himself, so I guess it doesn’t count?
No, his film debut was in South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut.
That week is going to be crazy. Wednesday, Sharknado 2. Friday, Guardians of the Galaxy. Saturday, this movie. What should we all watch on Thursday?