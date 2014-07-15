Conan O’Brien Will Finally Make His Film Debut In… SyFy’s ‘Sharktopus Vs. Pteracuda’

Conan O’Brien has waited a long time to make his film debut, presumably holding out for the right opportunity. And it looks like he’s finally found that perfect project in the latest installment of Roger Corman’s Sharktopus series. That’s right, Conan O’Brien will appear in SyFy’s Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda.

This is easily the third-biggest casting win for Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda, behind only title characters Sharktopus (who improbably returns after having explosives detonate inside his brain in the original Sharktopus) and Pteracuda (any time you can land a half-pterodactyl/half-barracuda, you have to pull the trigger). Conan made the official announcement on his show last night:

Conan also unveiled the following “For Your Consideration” poster, which he plastered across a (bargain) billboard in Hollywood. This is really happening, folks.

(Via Team Coco)