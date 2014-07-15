Conan O’Brien Will Finally Make His Film Debut In… SyFy’s ‘Sharktopus Vs. Pteracuda’

#Conan
Creative Director
07.15.14 6 Comments

Conan O’Brien has waited a long time to make his film debut, presumably holding out for the right opportunity. And it looks like he’s finally found that perfect project in the latest installment of Roger Corman’s Sharktopus series. That’s right, Conan O’Brien will appear in SyFy’s Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda.

This is easily the third-biggest casting win for Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda, behind only title characters Sharktopus (who improbably returns after having explosives detonate inside his brain in the original Sharktopus) and Pteracuda (any time you can land a half-pterodactyl/half-barracuda, you have to pull the trigger). Conan made the official announcement on his show last night:

Conan also unveiled the following “For Your Consideration” poster, which he plastered across a (bargain) billboard in Hollywood. This is really happening, folks.

(Via Team Coco)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSCONANCONAN O'BRIENRoger CormanSHARKTOPUSSharktopus vs. pterSyfy

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP