Conan Unleashes An Exclusive Reveal Of The Newest Characters From J.J. Abrams ‘Star Wars’

Conan always seems to have a lot of fun with audience members. I know Leno had the handshake row, Letterman sometimes addresses some members of the audience, and Jimmy Fallon is hopping around like a yipping terrier to get the audience to love him. But Conan has always seemed to include the audience in on more sketches than any other host I can remember and it’s pretty nice.

This bit where he picks out several audience members to star as new characters from J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars (I don’t think I can call it anything else) is pretty hilarious, even if it is a little heavy on the weight cracks. But honestly, it’s so easy to go there that I can’t blame the writers too much.

My favorites include Jobless The Hutt because he looks like a few friends that are actually jobless at the moment, and Darth Get Off My Lawn because of how unaware he is when he appears on the screen. It’s pretty priceless, at least until they all actually appear in the movie and the nerd rage overwhelms us all.

(Via Team Coco)