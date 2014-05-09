Confirmed: Univision Has Better New Shows Than American TV Networks

Not to be outdone by all the big American television announcements this week, Univision also released its slate of upcoming shows for the 2014-15 season. In addition to five new dramatic series with titles that translate to — and I am not joking here — Miss Gunpowder, The Drug Lord, Demented Criminal, The Feast of the Goat, and At the Devil’s Table, the network also picked up four new telenovelas (Spanish soap operas, essentially), two of which have plots that appears to be 10 or 15 different kinds of bonkers/wonderful.
First, Hasta el Fin del Mundo, which translates to Until the End of Time:
This is the intricate tale of Sofia, the oldest of three sisters, who takes the helm of her family’s chocolate factory after her father’s death. Engaged to a man who is ambitious and using her as a stepping stone, she feels an immediate and mutual attraction to Salvador, a race-car driver who, due to some unfortunate circumstances, is working as her chauffeur. Sofia and Salvador never tire of demonstrating that despite the hurdles, love is possible. The telenovela stars Marjorie De Sousa, international singing sensation Pedro Fernandez, Julian Gil and Claudia Alvarez, and is produced by Nicandro Diaz. (Monday – Friday, Primetime, Televisa)
And next, Mi Corazón es Tuyo, or My Heart is Yours, which…
Life’s journey hasn’t been easy for Ana who works as an exotic dancer in a club and has just lost the home she struggled to own. She knows she has to start over. Through a clerical error at an employment agency, Ana finds herself applying for the job of “nanny” to a wealthy widower, Fernando, with seven difficult children. Somehow, without credentials or a cultured background, Ana manages to charm the children and help in the recovery process from the loss of their mother. Meanwhile, Fernando pursues a woman with a suitable pedigree, but it becomes increasingly obvious that he is smitten with Ana and she is smitten with him. Featuring Silvia Navarro, Jorge Salinas, Mayrín Villanueva, and is produced by Juan Osorio. (Monday – Friday, Primetime, Televisa)
To recap: While American television is busy greenlighting shows about familiar comic book characters and selfies and ALMOST NOTHING ELSE, our Spanish-speaking brothers and sisters are getting (a) a show about the heiress to a candy fortune falling for her disgraced race-car driver chauffeur, (b) what appears to be a version of The Nanny that replaces Fran Drescher’s character with a stripper, and (c) that Colombian Breaking Bad remake where Saul Goodman is named Saul Bueno and hosts a late-night talk show.
That settles it. We are all learning Spanish.
My daughter is in a dual language Spanish/English immersion program so I will be chalking up my watching Mi Corazon es Tuyo to education. It’s all about the kids
I have a pitch for a Univision show. It’s about young lady and former lion tamer who now works as a nuclear physicist/part time model. She travels the country in search of an overdue library book that contains clues about the murder of her parents. I call the show “Donde Esta La Biblioteca”.
¡SE VENDE!
The other good thing is that telenovelas have endings, so there’s no worry about dragging a series out through increasingly improbable bullshit until it finally concludes to the satisfaction of no one.
Mejor que El Escándalo?
Why isn’t the first one called “Sofía y la fábrica de chocolate, y el conductor de coche de Rocket”?(loosely translated: Sofia and the Chocolate Factory and the Rocket Car Driver)
Because the writers did not take 2 years of Spanish in high school and get a B-.
And because telenovela titles are super-melodramatic, Harlequin novel title crap.
Entertaining as fuck though.
“Teresa” had this beyond gorgeous actress in the titular role.
Titular.
Also, not gonna lie, I’ve been watching 12 Corazones for about 5 years now. Normally I’d make a cynical remark about why can’t us yankees have a show like this, but then I remember Hispanic women are blessed enough to be thin AND still have curves.
Also, anyone remember Univision’s answer to HBO’s “Real Sex”, that they’d air at like midnight on Sunday nights? Aye Papi!!
Univision is an American television network.
Always enjoy seeing Joel on The Soup have his “Clippos Magnificos’ to make fun of the already goofy novellas down south.
I’m fairly certain these shows already exist on american tv as scandal, revenge and other garbage I refuse to watch.
SO happy you’ve discovered the genius of Spanish language TV. I’m looking forward to some recaps and at least two 50 questions posts.