Connie Chung Got Wine Drunk And Reenacted A ‘Maury’ Episode With Her Husband On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

05.09.14 7 Comments

Connie Chung and husband Maury Povich joined Andy Cohen on this week’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, acting out a scene from Maury for the “Clubhouse Playhouse” segment — combining some of my favorite things: Wine, daytime television and drunk Connie Chung.

Hey, remember when Connie Chung was a respected member of mainstream journalism? Yeah, me neither. But just in case, watching drunk Connie Chung clutching a pair of women’s panties in the air while yelling “THIS IS NOT MY THONG! THIS IS TOO SMAAAAAAAL!” will ensure you never will.

Seriously though, she seems like a fun lady. I would throw back some chardonnay with her anytime.

