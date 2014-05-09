Connie Chung Got Wine Drunk And Reenacted A ‘Maury’ Episode With Her Husband On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Connie Chung and husband Maury Povich joined Andy Cohen on this week’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, acting out a scene from Maury for the “Clubhouse Playhouse” segment — combining some of my favorite things: Wine, daytime television and drunk Connie Chung.
Hey, remember when Connie Chung was a respected member of mainstream journalism? Yeah, me neither. But just in case, watching drunk Connie Chung clutching a pair of women’s panties in the air while yelling “THIS IS NOT MY THONG! THIS IS TOO SMAAAAAAAL!” will ensure you never will.
Seriously though, she seems like a fun lady. I would throw back some chardonnay with her anytime.
She was the substitute anchor for Dan Rather when the Exxon Valdez spill occurred, so I still remember.
Does anyone else think that Maury Povich kind of looks like Joe Namath now?
Kinda lol
Not as intoxicated.
I was hoping she’d tell him she’s pregnant, and he is not the father.
I would still bang Connie Chung.
+1 Sploosh!