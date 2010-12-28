Controverzzzzzz – UPDATE

Last week while I was filling in, I brought you the harrowing tale of a couple from “Million Dollar Money Drop” who may or may not have been ripped off to the tune of $800,000. To recap, they were asked which product went on sale first: the Macintosh computer, the Walkman, or Post-It Notes. They answered Post-It Notes, FOX said it was the Walkman, money go bye-bye. Then, rightfully treating a technically inaccurate game show question as a social injustice on par with apartheid, a bunch of nerds jumped up and did research to show Post-It Notes actually were brought to market first. I was less than impressed with this non-story, and really just used it as an excuse to post a cute video I found on Buzzfeed.
But everyone hold on! Now it’s a story! Digital Spy explains:
Despite initially brushing off the mix-up, Money Drop executive producer Jeff Apploff is quoted by Contactmusic as stating: “Unfortunately the information our research department originally obtained from [manufacturers] 3M regarding when Post-it notes were first sold was incomplete.
“As a result of new information we have received from 3M, we feel it is only fair to give our contestants, Gabe and Brittany, another shot to play Million Dollar Money Drop.”
Nope. Still don’t care. So I guess what I’m really saying is here’s a video of a cat putting on a bunny-ear hat.
(*dusts off mantle to prepare for Pulitzer Prize*)
