Corgi Friday: Puppy Edition

Some might say that it’s bad enough I take a break from TV blogging to post pictures of Corgis every week. But an entire gallery of Corgi puppies? Why, that’s just pandering to the Cute Overload crowd.
I don’t care. Even with a day off yesterday, it was a hectic week. I could use a strong dose cuddly adorable crap, so I’m turning the fluffy cuteness dial to 11. Bring on the Corgi puppies.
Sources: Corgi Addict, F Yeah Corgi, MyCorgi, flickr
This makes up for only seeing three puppies on Community last night, despite the multiple announcements for the Puppy Parade.
I want to lick them.
Four puppies. The Dean had one, then three in those wagons.
Who would say such a thing! Give me names and they will die at the hands of the GlowMo angry mob.
Oh, you’re right! I missed one!
“Some” might want to take note that we are legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. We have over 9000 digital images of corgis to inundate their children with!
Why do I feel like I’m looking at the Corgi version of Barely Legal?
Beccause you have an erection?
I can too spell “because”.
Is it sad that I look forward to Corgi Friday more than I do KSK’s “Sexy Friday”?
shane dawson has a corgi named miley!!!(: