President Obama Will Introduce ‘Cosmos’ With A Special Statement Before Tonight’s Premiere

The return of Cosmos on Fox is turning out to be a massive event. The premiere is going to be televised on almost every network that Fox owns including Nat Geo, FX and Fox Sports. On top of all that, Fox announced that President Barack Obama himself will open up the series with an introductory statement:

President Barack Obama will introduce the highly anticipated series premiere episode of COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY airing this Sunday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on 10 Fox Networks Group Channels, including FOX and National Geographic Channel. In the video message, which leads into the premiere episode, President Obama invites a new generation to embrace the spirit of discovery and inspires viewers to explore new frontiers and imagine limitless possibilities for the future.

So basically, Cosmos is either the biggest thing on television in a long time or someone really wants you to believe it is. Either way, many people are speculating what the president’s involvement might hold for the future of scientific research and space exploration. Cosmos Host Neil deGrasse Tyson has been critical of the US government’s lack of interest in scientific pursuits in the past, so maybe this is a payoff to a few years of complaints.

If anything, it’ll be interesting to see what success Cosmos has in the ratings game in the coming weeks. Will it have the impact many hope it will or will it fall flat?