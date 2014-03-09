President Obama Will Introduce ‘Cosmos’ With A Special Statement Before Tonight’s Premiere

The return of Cosmos on Fox is turning out to be a massive event. The premiere is going to be televised on almost every network that Fox owns including Nat Geo, FX and Fox Sports. On top of all that, Fox announced that President Barack Obama himself will open up the series with an introductory statement:
President Barack Obama will introduce the highly anticipated series premiere episode of COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY airing this Sunday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on 10 Fox Networks Group Channels, including FOX and National Geographic Channel. In the video message, which leads into the premiere episode, President Obama invites a new generation to embrace the spirit of discovery and inspires viewers to explore new frontiers and imagine limitless possibilities for the future.
So basically, Cosmos is either the biggest thing on television in a long time or someone really wants you to believe it is. Either way, many people are speculating what the president’s involvement might hold for the future of scientific research and space exploration. Cosmos Host Neil deGrasse Tyson has been critical of the US government’s lack of interest in scientific pursuits in the past, so maybe this is a payoff to a few years of complaints.
If anything, it’ll be interesting to see what success Cosmos has in the ratings game in the coming weeks. Will it have the impact many hope it will or will it fall flat?
I’m tuning in for this instead of the True Detective finale which I’ll watch after. Cosmos was great, and this looks fantastic. Tyson is the man.
There’s just something about Neil DeGrasse Tyson that rubs me the wrong way. May have started with his twitter criticism of Gravity. Which felt likeJohn Steinbeck answering snarky reviews of Cannery Row on cocktail napkins. I think mostly I’m tired of this pointless God vs. science debates, which Bill Nye needs to stay away from as well.
+1. I don’t what it is either but he has done a few things that just rubbed me the wrong way. I am happy about Cosmos coming back though.
Neil DeGrasse Tyson has generally always struck me as someone whose love and appreciation for science has been eclipsed by his smugness and ego.
I actually like NGT. I’m not even that big into the topic but I enjoy watching him make his points.
The only thing that bothers me about him is that he looks like he should be the maintenance man in a 1980s sitcom set in an apartment building. Which is probably racist but still accurate.
I like him, but I have always preferred Michio Kaku. All of the brilliance without all of the other horseshit.
Michio Kaku is fantastic
I don’t understand exactly how Fox and its associated entities are so utterly different from the editorial stance and worldview of Fox News. To unnecessarily explain: Fox television has traditionally been youth-oriented and quite ground-breaking in its liberal viewpoint. While the news department is a scary conservative American propaganda machine made for an audience of disappearing relics of the Cold War era.
Can anyone capsulize this for me? Or send me somewhere independent that could explain?
Profit generation. Why have a news channel that regurgitates what every other channel does? New market segmentation capitalizes on those that don’t watch the other channels.
Same for Fox. Differentiation drives revenue from advertisers wanting in on the action. It’s all about cash flow, man.
So what you’re saying in simple English is that Fox plays both sides? It just seems like those sides are so diametrically opposed that people from either end of the social spectrum would boycott all of the programming on principle.
Like how does your average Christian lady in her 60s reconcile that the same Fox that tells her Obama is the Antichrist also shows “Family Guy”?
Is it that she has no choice in the matter? If she doesn’t watch Fox News, she doesn’t feel represented in the media? I’m being serious, in case people are wondering. I’m legitimately curious. This is a contradiction that I’ve thought about for a while.
Like, I “get” NBC and MSNBC. That makes sense. Their editorial standards aren’t in conflict with their programming. Like them of hate them, the stuff you see on MSNBC is definitely reflected in NBC’s programming.
But having a science-heavy show designed to appeal to people who demonstrate critical thought. With an introduction by Barack Obama. On Fox. Really…?
Watched it last night and thought it was pretty good! Not quite as wondrous as the Sagan original, but that’s a pretty high bar. Thought it hit the right mark overall, and looking forward to watching the rest. More importantly, my Neil deGrasse Tyson shirt got there in time for the viewing party: [monstersofgrok.com]
