CRAIG FERGUSON: WHY EVERYTHING SUCKS

07.22.09 9 years ago 22 Comments

Craig Ferguson is my new prophet.  On last night’s cold open of his show, he stepped out with a rant on why everything sucks.  Basically, in Craig’s opinion, there was a change in marketing in the 1950s and ’60s as companies realized advertisements should target younger people, as they were the best investment to get lifelong brand loyalty.  That notion spread to TV, movies, et cetera, and eventually there became a societal “deification of youth,” which mistakenly became a “deification of imbecility.”

Watch this.  Listen to it.  Transcribe it.  Shout it from the rooftop.  Say no to MTV.  Say no to Transformers.  Turn off the trashy reality shows.  Punch a teenager.  And for God’s sake, when you have kids, don’t let them be stupid.

