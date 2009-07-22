CRAIG FERGUSON: WHY EVERYTHING SUCKS

Craig Ferguson is my new prophet. On last night’s cold open of his show, he stepped out with a rant on why everything sucks. Basically, in Craig’s opinion, there was a change in marketing in the 1950s and ’60s as companies realized advertisements should target younger people, as they were the best investment to get lifelong brand loyalty. That notion spread to TV, movies, et cetera, and eventually there became a societal “deification of youth,” which mistakenly became a “deification of imbecility.”
Watch this. Listen to it. Transcribe it. Shout it from the rooftop. Say no to MTV. Say no to Transformers. Turn off the trashy reality shows. Punch a teenager. And for God’s sake, when you have kids, don’t let them be stupid.
Don’t be young and stupid. Says the man who had Paris Hilton on the other night and didn’t kill her while he had the chance.
That was incredible. This is exactly why I plan to keep my kids away from all youth-targeted activities, like suggestive movies and high school.
An Anthem for Dimmed Youth? Yeah, fuck the young and those who worship them but, to be fair, after WW2, youth probably did deserve to be celebrated. Great rant though.
I love that I’ve been reading this blog since it’s started. When you posted your first Craig clip, you didn’t want to give him a chance since you didn’t want to hear a Scottish accent at 1 O’Clock. Now you claim he is your Prophet. Quite a change of opinion.
Anyway, Craig is awesome and that rant was well thought out and executed. I hope people listen to one of the smartest things said of modern culture in years.
Figured this out some time ago after reading Don Delillo’s “Amerikana” and “White Noise.” What’s the definition of cancer? Trying to stay young forever. It’s why Western culture is coming to be despised.
Louis C.K said something similar, but with a different spin.
Ferguson wrote a novel. I haven’t read it yet, but it looks good.
This is inspiring speech, it really surprised me because my late night shows are usually kinda mindless but I watch this and I’ve felt the same way for a long time.
He’s right but he also sucks his damn self. The canned laughter is unbelievably terrible.