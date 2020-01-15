The Office Ladies podcast hosted by Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela) is proving to be an essential listen for The Office fans. In a recent episode, Fischer called out Jim for shaming Pam after she said she enjoyed Legally Blonde, a good movie, and this week, Creed Bratton (Creed) revealed that he was almost written off the show. And not in, like, season eight, either, but season two! Can you imagine a world without Creed as the Joker in it? I refuse to. Where’s Creed’s Oscar nomination?

While talking about the season two episode, “Halloween,” the one where Michael has to choose between firing Creed and Devon, Bratton recalls the show’s executive producers, including Greg Daniels, coming up to him and saying, “One of you guys [Creed or Devon] have to go. We’re going to shoot you both and we’re going to see how it works out.” Daniels wanted to show what it’s actually like to work in an office, where bosses regularly have to fire employees, but the series regulars were going to get axed, as they were under contract, and the recurring characters weren’t considered, either. That left Creed, who wasn’t yet the oddball fan favorite he’d become in later seasons, and Devon.

Two endings were written, but, well, you know which one they went with.

Hope Devon found a good worm guy. Listen to the Office Ladies episode here.

