A Cryptic ‘The Walking Dead’ Tweet and Poster Add Intrigue To Season 9

#AMC #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
07.07.18

AMC

In addition to the casting changes The Walking Dead fans can expect in season 9 — Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan’s departures (maybe), as well as the return of Jon Bernthal and the elevation of Norman Reedus — we’ve also learned a few details about the forthcoming season from new showrunner, Angela Kang, including confirmation of a time jump.

We can also glean a few details from the new poster for season 9 of The Walking Dead beyond a few changes in hairstyles.

AMC

The two most notable items from the season 9 poster are the change in location — that’s the Washington D.C. capital in the background — and the existence of a helicopter over Michonne’s shoulder. The D.C. capital is new to the series and — for the most part — was not a fixture in Robert Kirkman’s source material, although Alexandria itself is fairly close to Washington D.C. The existence of the D.C. capital, the death of Rick Grimes (expected before the midseason break), last season’s death of Carl Grimes, and the expected departure of Maggie all point toward a season 9 that strays far from the source material, meaning that The Walking Dead under Kang’s stewardship may completely break away from Kirkman’s comics (notwithstanding the casting notices for two people who fit the description of characters in the Whisperers War).

