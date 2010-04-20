‘Curb’ Renewed for 8th Season

HBO has renewed “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for an 8th season, picking up ten more episodes (a standard season for the show) that will air next year. It is now HBO’s longest-running scripted series.

“After much soul searching – and by the way, it was nowhere to be found – I have decided to do another season of ‘Curb,’ ” creator David said. “I look forward to the end of shooting, when I can once again resume the hunt for my elusive soul. I know it’s here somewhere or perhaps in the rugged mountainous regions of Pakistan.” [THR]

I hate to file this in the “meh” folder, but I just don’t care for “Curb.” I think Larry David is funny, I thought the Seinfeld reunion stuff last season was smartly done, but the show doesn’t do it for me. I know that means I don’t get to hang out with the cool kids, but the unscripted/loosely scripted thing just comes off as lazy at this point. Hey, if I’m going to pay extra for premium cable, the dude can afford to pay some writers to craft a narrative and write some jokes. At least look like you’re trying, you know?

