‘Curb’ Renewed for 8th Season

HBO has renewed “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for an 8th season, picking up ten more episodes (a standard season for the show) that will air next year. It is now HBO’s longest-running scripted series.
“After much soul searching – and by the way, it was nowhere to be found – I have decided to do another season of ‘Curb,’ ” creator David said. “I look forward to the end of shooting, when I can once again resume the hunt for my elusive soul. I know it’s here somewhere or perhaps in the rugged mountainous regions of Pakistan.” [THR]
I hate to file this in the “meh” folder, but I just don’t care for “Curb.” I think Larry David is funny, I thought the Seinfeld reunion stuff last season was smartly done, but the show doesn’t do it for me. I know that means I don’t get to hang out with the cool kids, but the unscripted/loosely scripted thing just comes off as lazy at this point. Hey, if I’m going to pay extra for premium cable, the dude can afford to pay some writers to craft a narrative and write some jokes. At least look like you’re trying, you know?
Great. Maybe after seven years of practice the show will finally be funny instead of insufferable.
ironic that you don’t find this show funny. It seems like it has the sense of humor that you would enjoy (making fun of handicapped people, Jews, and Blacks).
I think I laid out my reasoning fairly well. The Internet is for people who half-ass their jokes like me. I expect a little more effort from pay cable.
I expect better effort from cable too. When I see a show called “The Sex Files” and I get a guy pretending to hump a chick’s stomach, I am full of disappointment.
I know what you mean. I’d much rather see real stomach humping.
It’s got the same basic structure as Seinfeld, and I already watched that shit for 8 or 9 years.
The structure being: A series of coincidences and misunderstandings lead to Geo-… er, to Larry David looking like even more of a giant jerk than he is. In the end he is either vindicated but more often things are only somewhat resolved and nobody is happy.
Next year?
Dude, it’s April.
