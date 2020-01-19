Curb Your Enthusiasm’s tenth season begins Sunday night, but there’s already talk about future seasons — specifically will there be more? Creator and star Larry David famously does the show whenever he wants, which, over the last decade, hasn’t been that often; since 2011 he’s only gifted the world with two more spins, and his last one was over two years ago. But according to Deadline, the future of the show rests squarely with David himself.

“The deal with Larry is that he tells us when he is ready to go. If he tells us he wants to do more, we’ll do more,” Casey Bloys, President of Programming at HBO, told Deadline. He then revealed what could be construed as a spoiler of sorts: “He doesn’t die or anything [in season ten], I can reveal that now. There is nothing that would prevent [more seasons]. He’s thinking about what he wants to do. “

When Curb Your Enthusiasm’s next 10 episodes begin bowing, David will return alongside regulars Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, and JB Smoove, as well as celebrity guests such as Fred Armisen, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm, Abby Jacobson, Mila Kunis, Timothy Olyphant and Vince Vaughn. Sadly, Bob Einstein, who played Larry frenemy Marty Funkhouser starting in 2004, passed away early last year.

(Via Deadline)