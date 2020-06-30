Netflix’s commitment to epic-feeling series continues with Cursed, an adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s bestselling novel, which reimagines the Authurian legend. In this realm, the classically-accepted worlds of Merlin and Arthur get spun on their heads when a young woman, Nimue, is destined to become the Lady of the Lake. The first season includes a war on magic, infused with a coming of age story, and this trailer promises an expansive feast for the eyes on the small screen.

Actually, the trailer looks absolutely stunning with lush forest sets and battle scenes aplenty. Central to all of that is Excalibur, which changes course from the legend to choose a queen. Not only is Nimue the Lady of the Lake in this series, but she collects a few other titles, all of which should thrill viewers. Hopefully, we’ll get lots of winks and nods and convincing swordfighting akin to the Henry Cavill-starring The Witcher.

From the official show synopsis:

Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Netflix’s Cursed will stream on July 17.