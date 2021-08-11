While Bubbles might be “the joy and the laughter” and Buttercup is certainly toughest fighter,” the brainy Blossom is first-and-foremost the leader of the crime-fighting trio known as The Powerpuff Girls, and it seems like it’d be pretty damn hard to make a show about them without her. Unfortunately for the CW, this is currently the position they are in. According to a Variety report, Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has reportedly left the upcoming live-action series. Bennet’s departure comes as a result of the CW efforts to completely rework the show, which ultimately led to delays and scheduling conflicts for the actress.

However, Bennet leaving is merely the latest in a series of production nightmares for the show. The Powerpuff Girl live-action series — reportedly titled Powerpuff– faced major issues earlier this year when the pilot script seemingly leaked on Twitter and was met with heavy criticism and mockery, which is pretty understandable based on this rumored exert that’s still making the rounds:

The script leaks for this Powerpuff Girls reboot are the worst thing I’ve read this month pic.twitter.com/I7CrPewGc4 — Xavier’s Online (@xaviersonline) May 25, 2021

While the CW never confirmed or denied the leak, studio chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz ultimately came forward and stated the current trajectory and tone of the series was “a miss” and confirmed the network was currently rewriting it. Prior to the rewrites, the show was intended to premiere this fall. Instead, however, the CW has confirmed they will spend the time looking for a new star to replace Bennet.

As of right now, Bubbles star Dove Cameron and Buttercup actress Yana Perrault are still attached to Powerpuff. However, Variety claims that Cameron, Perrault, and several of the show’s other cast members are all still in “talks” with the network and could possibly leave as well, seeing as how delayed this whole process has been. Despite all this uncertainty, we do know that Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody are still aboard the project as its writers and Regnier, Cody, Kiley, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden will all be executive producing. Here’s hoping things start coming together quickly for Powerpuff and a new Blossom steps up ready to add some “sugar, spice, and everything nice” to the series. It truly needs it at this point.