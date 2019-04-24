HBO

It’s been an eventful start to the Game of Thrones season for Daenerys Targaryen, who expected to be greeted as a conquering hero when she arrived in Winterfell… only to learn that basically everyone in the North, especially Sansa, deeply distrusts her and, oh yeah, her lover-boy Jon Snow is related to her. About that: Emilia Clarke, who plays the Breaker of Chains, defended Dany’s reaction to this bit of incestuous news. “The related thing, to her, is so normal,” she said. “She could have easily married her brother. It’s not a thing. It’s a thing for Jon, but let’s just forget about that. The main thing is we’re up for the same promotion and I’ve been working for it for my entire existence.”

Clarke had less to say about Daenerys’ chat with Sansa, because her face (in particular her most passive-aggressive of smiles) said it all. Following the episode, Twitter user @reallyhalalfood posted a screenshot of Dany’s exaggerated expression, writing, “Caption this.” Twitter did not disappoint.