Daft Punk Did Bupkis At The VMAs After Bailing On Colbert

Daft Punk was scheduled to appear on The Colbert Report a few weeks ago, but they canceled at the last minute due to a conflict with Comedy Central’s Viacom sibling MTV, who had the group booked for a “surprise appearance” at last night’s VMAs. You may have heard about it, seeing as Colbert went all scorched earth on his episode that night, explaining the situation to the audience and filling the freshly-empty chunks of time with a very fun, star-studded celebrity dance party. Lemons, lemonade, etc.
Anyway, this last minute no-show caused many to wonder exactly what the legendarily reclusive French duo had planned for the VMAs. A performance? A two-on-two basketball game against the LMFAO dudes? An act involving a wide array of wildlife jumping through flaming hoops while riding skateboards? Nope. None of that. They just, like, stood there, the fact that they appeared at all serving as the “surprise.”
So, to recap: Daft Punk canceled on Colbert to preserve the sanctity of a rare, surprise public appearance on an awards show three weeks later that everyone already knew about because Colbert announced it to the world while cutting a rug with Bryan Cranston and Henry Kissinger. Winner by TKO: Colbert.
At first I thought the Lose Yourself to Dance clip was made for the VMAs, but then I read it was made at the same as Get Lucky, so yeah, the only original thing was them just walking out on stage. way to go MTV, this was thrilling. and if that post in the other thread is true (that DP wouldn’t have performed or been interviewed on colbert), then i guess DP sucks a bit too, oh well.
I’ll see if I can find the interview I read it in.
Here we go:
The Chemical Brothers would have done bupkis at the VMAs after bailing on Colbert a lot better.
And been a lot less French about it
Part of me doesn’t even think it was actually them, they probably just licensed their likeness to be used.
Part of me thinks that, too, and so does the rest of me.
That’s fucking amazing if that’s true. Paid to not even show up.
I went to Daft Punk Clown College. I was the representative from Seattle.
Fuck you, Viacom.
I do think that qualifies as a performance. Check the tape.
They just stood there and did nothing. Kind of like a British woman in bed.
What we got from Colbert was so much better than watching two DJs standing at a table, anyway
“It was such an amazing concert…he pushed play on his MacBook Pro….”
It’s like they just gave up.
So we’re just going to pretend like Colbert didn’t know Daft Punk was coming way in advance?
I’m sure he knew for a couple of days, but what leads you to believe he knew “way in advance”?
Explained here. They never agreed to perform or be interviewed. Just “appear”. The CR people knew that DP not showing up was highly probable and filmed almost everything well in advance.
Oh no. TV lied to us!
Hmmm
I hope Colbert verbally Murder Death Kills the Frenchies next time the Colbert Report is on. With how little they did, it merits a 8 minute Colbert burial.
Colbert said “To appear on American TV at the VMAs…” They appeared. I don’t think he ever said perform…
Let hell fire rain down.
like zj said, that’s what I believe Colbert said. He never said they’d be performing. Also, people still act as though this is Daft Punks fault which makes no sense to me. MTV made them cancel it, if you had a choice between some show on comedy central or the VMAs I think the choice for a musician is pretty obvious.
Kinda annoying how hyped up on Colbert people are
People are kind of devoid of logic and reason some times…
BOOOOOO. Fuck whoever made this decision. Daft Punk losing points for me.
I wanted to echo what Flight said. MTV stopped Daft Punk’s CR appearance. It wasn’t their decision.
Was anyone really pining for a Daft Punk performance anyway? You do realize it would likely be just them hitting play on a laptop and nodding their heads for a few minutes, right? The absolute best case scenario would be that Pharrell would agree to sing his part live while the two of them still do nothing.
They write the music and create it and all that, but it’s not exactly something they can “perform.”
Have you every seen a video of A daft punk concert? They don’t just hit play on A laptop they aren’t Skrillex. They recreate their music live on stage using recorded samples and various pieces o equipment. Also they play instruments on some of the tracks on their new album.
Daft Punk clearly has something planned and this is all A big joke. I wouldn’t doubt that they show up on Colbert and play Lose Yourself to Dance within the next couple weeks.
Yeah, Colbert said this was gonna happen in this here podcast, in which he explains the whole story: [soundcloud.com]
Remember when music wasn’t terrible?
In other news, get the hell off my lawn!!!!!
Fifty bucks to anyone who could find an actual guitar used properly for any of yesterday’s “performances”
…not that I give a good fuck, really. I listen to real music…
I want. I want Colbert and Craig Ferguson on the same stage dancing.
I want that.
Their most recent output hasn’t been good enough to justify being this lame.