How Jon Stewart’s ‘The Daily Show’ Miraculously Triumphed In Spite Of Its Failed Objectives

In January 1999, when Jon Stewart took over as host of The Daily Show, we lived under a completely different media landscape. CNN was still the top-rated network, far fewer people took Fox News seriously as a legitimate news source, and MSNBC barely existed. The Daily Show was more topical, less political. It more closely resembled a daily version of SNL‘s “Weekend Update,” with additional segments like “God Stuff” and “Steven vs. Stephen.” In the infancy of Stewart’s Daily Show, they lampooned the style and format of cable news, and it wasn’t until former editor of The Onion, Ben Karlin, came aboard when The Daily Show finally found its voice, and eventually its calling.
Under Stewart and Karlin, The Daily Show made the transition from parody to satire, and along the way, turned its satirical focus from format to content. In CNN and, especially Fox News after 9/11, The Daily Show found a villain, and, in doing so, it also found a mission… to call out the hypocrisy of the media.
Under the guise of being a “comedy show,” The Daily Show acted as a kind of fact checker for the cable-news media or, more accurately, a bullsh*t detector. Stewart surfaced the insidious motivations, he articulated the corporate conflicts, he called out the bias, and he exposed the agendas of the news organizations. In fact, during the early years of Stewart’s Daily Show, he regularly excoriated Fox News for presenting itself as fair and balanced, back when Fox News could still convince some that “fair and balanced” was a legitimate claim.
The Daily Show didn’t fail. The average American failed. We failed to care about news as a source of reliable, unbiased information. We became so bored with a simple presentation of the facts at hand and we demanded ever more ridiculous vehicles for what used to be news and is now non-stop editorial. Editorials that became ever more focused as political and social ideologies distilled to their essence and delivered to one specific demographic or another. The average American’s views became polarized into “their” side and the “correct” side. And we demanded our news programs take our side because we had become totally incapable of empathy for anyone not just like us. We did this. We asked for the world we now have. We failed a brilliant show and a brilliant man. Get got what we deserved.
I’ll miss Jon so much! (Can’t wait for Trevor Noah though!) I am 29 years old so I was 13 when Jon’s Daily Show started, so he has been a part of the political landscape for as long as I have been old enough to be aware of politics, and his nightly show has been so cathartic and healing after headlines and news reports from actual “news” outlets make me so depressed. I would hate to live in this poisonous political atmosphere without a nightly Daily Show to make you feel better about it. Hope Trevor Noah keeps it going just as well!
