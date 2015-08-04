How Jon Stewart’s ‘The Daily Show’ Miraculously Triumphed In Spite Of Its Failed Objectives

In January 1999, when Jon Stewart took over as host of The Daily Show, we lived under a completely different media landscape. CNN was still the top-rated network, far fewer people took Fox News seriously as a legitimate news source, and MSNBC barely existed. The Daily Show was more topical, less political. It more closely resembled a daily version of SNL‘s “Weekend Update,” with additional segments like “God Stuff” and “Steven vs. Stephen.” In the infancy of Stewart’s Daily Show, they lampooned the style and format of cable news, and it wasn’t until former editor of The Onion, Ben Karlin, came aboard when The Daily Show finally found its voice, and eventually its calling.

Under Stewart and Karlin, The Daily Show made the transition from parody to satire, and along the way, turned its satirical focus from format to content. In CNN and, especially Fox News after 9/11, The Daily Show found a villain, and, in doing so, it also found a mission… to call out the hypocrisy of the media.

Under the guise of being a “comedy show,” The Daily Show acted as a kind of fact checker for the cable-news media or, more accurately, a bullsh*t detector. Stewart surfaced the insidious motivations, he articulated the corporate conflicts, he called out the bias, and he exposed the agendas of the news organizations. In fact, during the early years of Stewart’s Daily Show, he regularly excoriated Fox News for presenting itself as fair and balanced, back when Fox News could still convince some that “fair and balanced” was a legitimate claim.

