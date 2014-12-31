A Dallas News Show Had Some Dirty Fun With Play-Doh’s Penis-Shaped Toy — At A Female Anchor’s Expense

Editorial Director
12.31.14 5 Comments

Yesterday we brought you the news of a penis-shaped Play-Doh toy RUINING Christmas for families across the country. We all had our “it’s funny because it looks like a dildo” laughs, and by the end of the day Hasbro was issuing a recall.

No one had more fun with the news though than Dallas’ WFAA, where this morning the backup anchors spent a full minute giggling about it before introducing an #AllIWantForXmas photoshop of the lead anchor, who’s currently on vacation. There’s some sort of implication here, but I’m not quite sure I get it. Alexa Conomos of course calls in halfway through the clip to defend her honor.

This should probably go up in the WFAA breakroom though.

dallas-news-play-doh

WFAA

Thanks to Thomas for just the tip.

