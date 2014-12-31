A Dallas News Show Had Some Dirty Fun With Play-Doh’s Penis-Shaped Toy — At A Female Anchor’s Expense

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yesterday we brought you the news of a penis-shaped Play-Doh toy RUINING Christmas for families across the country. We all had our “it’s funny because it looks like a dildo” laughs, and by the end of the day Hasbro was issuing a recall.

No one had more fun with the news though than Dallas’ WFAA, where this morning the backup anchors spent a full minute giggling about it before introducing an #AllIWantForXmas photoshop of the lead anchor, who’s currently on vacation. There’s some sort of implication here, but I’m not quite sure I get it. Alexa Conomos of course calls in halfway through the clip to defend her honor.

This should probably go up in the WFAA breakroom though.

WFAA

Thanks to Thomas for just the tip.