Dammit, ‘Mad Men,’ Bring Back Bob Benson

Can you believe there are only two episodes of Mad Men left this year? That’s insane, right? It feels like we’re just settling in. I mean, I know splitting the final season into two mini-seasons paid off spectacularly for Breaking Bad because viewers binge-watched on Netflix and it sent the ratings through the roof, but Mad Men is a different show, with a different pace, and the whole thing makes me want to find the AMC bean-counter responsible for the decision and smash a watermelon on his head. Totally unacceptable. All of it.
And speaking of smooth transitions and things that are unacceptable, where in the name of fashionable swim trunks is Bob Benson?! Yes, I know that technically the answers to that question are (a) in Detroit with the Chevy yahoos, and (b) on that show with Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar that just got canceled, but dammit, that’s besides the point. JUST MAKE IT HAPPEN. I don’t care how. I don’t even care if you have to film him in front of a green screen in Matthew Weiner’s garage and insert him into the finale via the crappiest CGI in the history of television. I’ll take whatever I can get.
How do you think he’s doing? Do you think the Chevy guys are treating him okay? I’ve got to believe he’s doing better up there than Ken Cosgrove did, partially because I feel like someone would have mentioned something if he got part of his face shot off due to gunplay-related tomfoolery (“Hey Lou, ya hear Benson got his eye shot out, too?” “Hmm. Maybe we should send Draper to Detroit”), but mostly because he’s such a smooth, ass-kissy operator. Hell, even if did get his eye shot out, I bet he’d be all “Oooo. Ow. That does smart. What? Oh, no. Not a problem. That’s why I got two of them. And besides, it was my fault for being in the way. Just careless of me. Here, let me make it up to you. These are two tickets to see Diana Ross. They’re yours. Take your wife. I was going to bring my … friend, but I want you to have them. Benson. Bob Benson” before having Manolo fly to Detroit and dump all of their mothers into the icy waters of Lake Erie. Maybe that’s what this weekend’s episode will be about.
OR.
Maybe he’ll hear about Ginsberg’s nipple-removing breakdown and take the train to New York to visit him at Bellevue to give him a pep talk. IT COULD WORK. Remember, he was the one who talked Ginsberg down before the big meeting with Manischewitz last season, which resulted in Ginsberg asking him if he was “a homo,” BUT WHATEVER. Give me a multi-episode arc this season or next about Bob Benson nursing Ginsberg back to health through the power of positivity and double-fisted coffees, like Patch Adams crossed with Tony Robbins crossed with a Ken doll. That would work just fine.
OR.
Just send him to California to frustrate Pete. I don’t care why. Make up a reason. Let’s say… oh, I don’t know, he has family there. Or something about the Chevy dealership thing Pete was working on. Doesn’t matter. Just get those two in a room and let the sparks fly until they light Pete’s suit on fire. Ted wouldn’t even notice. He’d just mope his way over to the thermostat and turn the AC down, then he’d sigh because he remembered the one time Peggy turned the AC down, then he’d mope back to his desk. It would be great. Bob could put out the fire himself then lie to everyone about being a volunteer fireman. There. That’s another option.
Or come up with something else. You’re the Emmy-winning TV geniuses, for Chrissakes. I’m just spitballing here. But I am serious. Bring back Bob Benson.
they are saving him for the grand finale. He will be a KEY part of the end of it, Im sure. theres more to Bob than meets the eye. Pete was right staying out of his way.
You took the words right out of my mouth. Bob is going to be the second coming of Don in some capacity or another and we will see the evolution begin to really take place by the finale.
I confident he’ll show up next year. (that is if he doesn’t show up in the next two episodes) They second half of Season 7 is filming now if it hasn’t already wrapped. His CBS show would have most likely stopped filming in March (as is standard for most 22 episode comedies) which would have freed him up to re-join Mad Men.
Sal and Bob Benson, the two major gay characters on the show, are arguably my two favorite of the shows run, and it appears as though Matt Weiner is going to send them both off in exile never to return. So unfortunate.
Was Bob ever really outed?
Provocative taek! Ginsburg’s gaydar has proved to be a little wonky.
Sal was a great charactor. Bob? Not really developed.
That indeterminacy is exactly what I’ve liked about Bob. I can’t tell if he’s a bodhisattva or Patrick Bateman. Very few of MM’s characters evade getting firmly anchored into the network of people and power, and I think it’s Bob’s seeming slipperiness that makes him so interesting.
FISH SHORTS FOREVER.
In all worlds, real and fictive. Modernity -> Postmodernity -> Epoch of Fish Shorts.
Bob Benson is going to use all of that coffee knowledge of his to land Juan Valdez in the finale.
“Give me a multi-episode arc this season or next about Bob Benson nursing Ginsberg back to health through the power of positivity…”
Fine, Danger. Have it your way: TAKE ALL MY MONEY FOR THIS NOW!
Danger wrote a Mad Men story that didn’t mention a bear. Who is this imposter?
Not great, Bob.
I stopped liking Bob when he hit on Pete.
Was he really hitting on Pete though? Or was he just fucking with him? I feel like it’s more the latter.
Not that Bob isn’t really gay. He is. I just think that he didn’t actually expect Pete to reciprocate, he just wanted to make him feel uncomfortable.
Oh yeah, he wanted to see Pete squirm. It was glorious.
Uh no, he clearly had feelings for Pete and was crushed when Pete didn’t return them. Now having Pete drive stick… THAT was him messing with Pete.
I’m betting Bob has a boyfriend on the board at GM nowadays.
“via the crappiest CGI in the history of television”
I watch Turn, so I know AMC has this technology.